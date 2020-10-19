The Main Street America Group Changes Its Name to Main Street America Insurance

Main Street America Insurance is a clear statement of who we are and what we do. Tweet this

"Main Street America Insurance is a clear statement of who we are and what we do and aligns with our mission and vision to be a national multi-line brand in the independent agency channel by the end of 2024," said Chris Listau, president and CEO.

The company's refreshed look incorporates the iconic handshake symbol that represents partnership, trust and relationships formed in "Main Street" communities across America. It also signifies that Main Street America Insurance is a brand built on the strength of a rich history, marketplace stability and the company's focus on delivering products through independent agents.

"We are excited about our fresh new look which coincides with offering new products in our commercial lines states through streamlined, intuitive digital platforms that make doing business with Main Street America efficient and easy for both our agent-customers and policyholders," said Listau. "While our name is changing, our mission remains the same: 'to take care of our customers better than anyone else'," he added.

New small commercial platform soon-to-be live in 31 states

Since the beginning of 2020, the company has introduced its new Main Street ExpressTM platform and product offering in 24 states, which include Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The small business commercial lines platform enables independent agents to quote and issue a business owners, general liability and workers' compensation policies (select states) in minutes.

Deployment of the new platform and product lineup continues with seven additional states being added in early November, marking a successful product launch to all 31 states in the company's commercial lines footprint.

About Main Street America Insurance

Founded in 1923, Main Street America Insurance offers a wide range of commercial and personal insurance, as well as fidelity and surety bond products, to individuals, families and businesses throughout the United States. The company writes more than $1.1 billion in annual premium exclusively through independent insurance agents. Main Street America carries an "A" (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating, with a Stable Outlook, and "a+" Issuer Credit Rating from A.M. Best. In 2018, Main Street America merged with American Family Insurance, the nation's 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group, becoming the group's channel to distribute products through independent agents. Visit us at www.msainsurance.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

