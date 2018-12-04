LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 102 pages, November 2018



About this market

Launch of innovative products to gain traction in the market. The widespread consumption of maize has led to an increase in the agricultural activities related to crop. Meeting the increase in demand for maize requires a simultaneous increase in the availability of equipment needed for crop production and processing. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the maize pickers market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2022.



Market Overview

Shortage of skilled farm labor

In countries such as the US and Canada, the lack of skilled farm workers is a major problem in the agriculture sector. This leads to an increase in the labor costs in such countries, which, in turn, has an adverse impact on the farmers' cost of production.

Rising fuel costs

Most types of agricultural equipment require the use of fuel to operate, and farmers use different kinds of agricultural equipment during the overall crop cycle. Each of the equipment varies in terms of use. However, fuel costs account for a large part of farmer's cost of production.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the maize pickers market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Alvan Blanch Development Company and CLAAS, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the launch of innovative products and the shortage of skilled farm labor, will provide considerable growth opportunities to maize pickers manufactures. Alvan Blanch Development Company, HALDRUP, Kisankraft, CLAAS, Oxbo International, and Deere & Company are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be concentrated. Most of the established maize picker manufacturers are focused on launching new and innovative products to expand their product portfolio and boost their market growth. Many leading maize picker manufacturers are vying for their share of the global maize pickers market, and all the companies must differentiate themselves to gain vital traction over their peers.'



