The Majority of Americans suffer from Magnesium Deficiency, Pure Magnesium by Pure Micronutrients Offers a New Solution

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite magnesium's importance to the human body, most Americans are deficient in this micronutrient.1 However, Portland-based supplement company Pure Micronutrients has produced the perfect solution to address this dietary shortcoming, Pure Magnesium. With 200 mg per serving of highly bioavailable, top-quality magnesium, Pure Micronutrients' supplement provides fast-acting relief for magnesium deficiency symptoms like abnormal heart activity, musculoskeletal pain, and lack of sleep, allowing users to fully embrace life and longevity whether they are up and about or retiring for the night.

Bones and muscles contain much of the human body's magnesium, and Pure Magnesium eliminates pains and disorders in those areas such as spasms, cramps, fibromyalgia, osteoporosis, and lower back pain. One of the most significant muscles Pure Magnesium benefits is the heart, preventing blood clots, plaque build-up, and the rapid, irregular heartbeat commonly caused by magnesium deficiency. By helping the heart function properly and relieving pain in the greater musculoskeletal system, Pure Magnesium allows users to experience greater mobility and live active, pain-free lives.

Pure Magnesium also eases the body into its least physically active state, sleep. Free of additives and up to 8 times as absorbable as other forms of magnesium, Pure Magnesium brings deep sleep that leaves one feeling great the next day. The supplement's high bioavailability is due to its capsules containing magnesium bound by two molecules that protect the magnesium as it travels down the digestive tract. This keeps it from upsetting the stomach, a common complaint of magnesium supplements.

"It was extremely important to me to manufacture a magnesium supplement that was highly tolerable, as I didn't want anyone to have a reason not to take our Pure Magnesium," Pure Micronutrients co-founder Tessa Sanos remarked. "Our supplements are designed to help people on their journey to better health and longevity."

For more information on Pure Micronutrients, visit puremicronutrients.com. For media inquiries contact Gillian Christie at Christie & Co, www.christieand.co, by phone (805) 969-3744 and/or email [email protected].

1 Hill, L. W. (2021, February 10). What are the health benefits of magnesium? chicagotribune.com. https://www.chicagotribune.com/consumer-reviews/sns-bestreviews-health-benefits-magnesium-20210210-oijcfxw3ijbgrl36szblg3f3sq-story.html.

SOURCE Pure Micronutrients