The Majority of Fort Bend Democrat Primary Voters Rallied to Change Party Leadership

SUGARLAND, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Drew and Skip Belt dealt a powerful, eye-opening blow with a combined vote of 51% that forced the Democratic County Chair race into a runoff. With Belt endorsing Drew, there is a new, formidable surge in the Fort Bend County Blue Wave.

As Democratic turnout is waning, Drew's unique skillset packs a tsunami-like force to reengage, reinvigorate, and amplify Democratic voters' voices. Drew, former Fort Bend ISD Trustee, is actively involved with the community, its businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and religious entities. Drew currently works as an Enterprise Data Architect and will introduce technology "to work smarter not harder," creating much needed party infrastructure, support, and introducing systems to maximize the Party Leadership's and Precinct Chairs' talent. Drew's experience as a Psych Nurse will mend division, foster unity. Formerly a Wall Street Quantitative Analyst, Drew will infuse practices to increase much needed financial stability. Drew speaks five languages and believes, "Democrats are all-inclusive, and must adapt by speaking in multiple languages, seeking input about how we can communicate to voters more effectively. I'm simply passionate about making strides to improve representation...in political office within Fort Bend County and throughout the state."

About Allison Drew

Allison Drew was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised on Long Island. Drew's career and servitude followed in the footsteps of her parents. The daughter of immigrants, Drew's mother worked as an Advanced Practice Nurse and her father was an Architect and well-loved community advocate for minorities and immigrants. They emigrated from Trinidad and Cuba/Jamaica respectively. Drew graduated from a GT High School (Brooklyn Tech High School) at the early age of 16. Drew attended Penn State University and Rutgers University, where she majored in Pure Mathematics and minored in TV Journalism. Drew's early career was working in international currency on Wall Street. To reconnect with serving her community, Drew left Wall Street and moved to Texas in 2004 to attend Memorial Hermann Nursing School and worked as a Psych Nurse in Brenham, TX.

Being married to FBISD's Director of Fine Arts, Jim Drew, she is always immersed in the Fort Bend community. Drew and her husband raise a set of twins. Drew works to give back to the community that has generously supported her children's growth and intends to continue to give back as the Democratic Party Chair.

