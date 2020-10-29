The Maker of ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter Kicks Off National Campaign to Help "Purrfectly Impurrfect" Cats Find Furever Loving Homes and A Chance for Shelters to Win $30,000

In early 2020, when Perdita AKA "The World's Worst Cat" caught the internet's attention for her feisty behavior at Mitchell County Animal Rescue, ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter quickly stepped in to make sure she had the best chance for a smooth transition into her new furever home by offering counseling services from Pam Johnson-Bennett.

"Pam's work with Perdita helped acclimate her to a new environment, but also proved that there really is no such thing as a 'bad' cat," said Rebecca Blank, Group Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Pet Care. "We're excited to build on that success and offer the same opportunity to other cats in shelters across the country who may be passed by because of their age, appearance or misunderstood personalities. ARM & HAMMER™ supports celebrating felines' impurrfections and believes every cat deserves a loving home."

Meet Our Panel of Cat Experts

In early December 2020, the following cat experts will select three cats as winners for the ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter "Purrfectly Impurrfect" campaign :

IIona Rodan , DVM, Certified Feline Specialist and Cat Behavior Consultant, Director of Cat Behavior Solutions - Ilona is a cat veterinarian and international speaker and author and the co-editor of a veterinary behavior textbook, "Feline Behavioral Health and Welfare." She is a recipient of the American Veterinary Medicine Association's annual Animal Welfare Award for her leadership and contributions to advancing feline welfare.

Pam Johnson-Bennett , Certified Cat Behavior Consultant - Pam is a best-selling author of 8 books on cat behavior. She starred in the Animal Planet series Psycho Kitty and has been featured as an expert contributor on Yahoo, iVillage, Modern Cat , The Daily Cat , Cat Fancy and more.

Amber Lowery , Executive Director of Mitchell County Animal Rescue - Mitchell County Animal Rescue is dedicated to protecting, rescuing, and caring for abandoned and unwanted animals and placing them in loving homes. Perdita was adopted from this shelter in early 2020.

"I'm honored to be a part of this ARM & HAMMER™ initiative to remind people how much joy 'purrfectly impurrfect' cats can bring to our lives," said Pam Johnson-Bennett, Certified Cat Behavior Consultant. "It's important to remember a few things, cats are amazingly adaptable and easily learn to adjust to physical limitations and most cat behavior challenges are based on misreading what a cat is saying and assuming an action is deliberate disobedience. And when it comes to adopting a senior cat there are many advantages, such as the ability to see its established personality."

Feline Generous is an online platform that easily connects people to a network of local cat shelters across the country to help increase adoption and generate product and monetary donations, including access to shelter-specific Amazon Wish Lists. Feline Generous is meant to inspire cat lovers to celebrate the joy that comes from adopting a cat by giving back to local shelters that make cat adoption possible in return. If you're a cat welfare organization interested in joining the network simply email your Amazon Wish List link, contact info and the shelter's logo to: [email protected] .

For Rules & Regulations of the "Purrfectly Impurrfect" campaign and to learn how shelters can nominate as many "purrfectly impurrfect" cats as they would like, please go to www.felinegenerousstories.com . To follow the conversation use #FelineGenerous #Contest.

About Pam Johnson-Bennett, Certified Cat Behavior Consultant

Pam Johnson-Bennett is a certified cat behavior consultant and best-selling author of 8 books on cat behavior. She starred in the Animal Planet series Psycho Kitty. Pam was vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants and founded their Cat Division. She has served on the advisory board for the American Humane Association and lectures internationally on cat behavior and training. She's contributed to Cats Magazine, Modern Cat Magazine, The Daily Cat, and Cat Fancy. She was also the resident cat behavior expert for Yahoo and iVillage.

She is considered a pioneer in the field of cat behavior consulting, having started her career in 1982. Her books have been used as textbooks for behavior courses and she has influenced many practicing in the field and Think Like a Cat, is commonly referred to as the cat bible.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit http://www.clumpandseal.com/ . Follow @armandhammercat to learn more or check out www.facebook.com/ArmandHammer .

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

