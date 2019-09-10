The Maker of the LA VICTORIA® Brand Celebrates Back-to-School with A+ Dinner Recipes

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As families navigate new fall routines filled with school, homework and extracurricular activities, making a nutritious, yet delicious dinner is essential to keeping everyone energized and engaged. Busy parents can breathe a sigh of relief because the maker of the LA VICTORIA® brand – the leading pioneer of jarred salsas, taco sauces and enchilada sauces – are sharing simple dinner solutions that are picky-eater approved, on the table in under an hour, all while incorporating plenty of green veggies.

"Back to school means big evening appetites and busy schedules so simple dinners that can be prepared in 45 minutes or less are a must," said Tanya Sexton, brand manager for the LA VICTORIA® brand. "Whether trying to figure out a way to feed picky eaters or looking for a simple answer to add more wholesome ingredients to family meals, LA VICTORIA® products have been making it easier for families to enjoy high-quality foods for over a century. We've been reimagining dinner for decades through our wide-range of salsas and sauces that honor Mexican culinary traditions while also keeping stride with today's need for exciting flavors and healthful ingredients."

Designed for both meal prep or to be enjoyed straight out of the jar, LA VICTORIA® salsas and sauces are a versatile pantry staple that can speed up weeknight recipes. Consider these family-friendly recipes to help power through back-to-school and beyond:

Spicy Turkey Taco Zucchini Boats—A low-carb, gluten-free twist on tacos, these better-for-you Spicy Turkey Taco Zucchini Boats are made with LA VICTORIA® Roasted Red Pepper Salsa and provide a bold and spicy flavor for a fabulous meal.

Chicken Corn and Spinach Enchiladas—These family-friendly, hidden veggie chicken enchiladas are filled with spinach and corn under a layer of LA VICTORIA® Green Enchilada Sauce.

Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada Stack—For a convenient gourmet-inspired recipe, simply start with store-bought rotisserie chicken and top with LA VICTORIA® Red Enchilada or Green Enchilada Sauces. Pro tip: Elevate this recipe by topping with shredded greens and a "sauce paint" zig-zag of Crema Rosa (LA VICTORIA® Red Taco Sauce Medium mixed with sour cream) for a chef-inspired taste and look.

LA VICTORIA® sauces and salsas are made with real field-to-jar ingredients. All its tomatoes are sourced from the fertile California Central Valley and the salsas are made with ripened tomatoes for perfect flavor and texture. LA VICTORIA® products are available in the salsa aisle of most major grocers west of the Mississippi, including Ralph's, Kroger, Walmart, Winco, Vons, Stater Brothers and Safeway.

For more back to school recipes or to learn more about LA VICTORIA® products, visit www.salsas.com/la-victoria or check us out on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

About the LA VICTORIA® Brand

Established in 1917, the LA VICTORIA® brand was the first to make jarred salsa and is an original maker of Mexican sauces. LA VICTORIA® brand products include salsa, taco sauce, enchilada sauce, chiles, peppers and fruit-flavored salsas. The line is known for its bold, robust flavors and is easily identifiable in the grocery aisle by its iconic jars. The LA VICTORIA® brand operates under MegaMex Foods LLC, a maker of a comprehensive portfolio of products that resonate with Mexican-American and mainstream consumers of Mexican foods. For more information about the LA VICTORIA® brand, visit www.salsas.com/la-victoria or follow the LA VICTORIA® brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaVictoriaBrand.

