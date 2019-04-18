The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Campaign Inspiring Others to Choose Good

The campaign is built on the premise that there can never be too much good in our world, and encourages others to not only celebrate good, but let good guide the choices we make. To bring this to life, the heartwarming spot tells the story of a young boy learning sign language to connect over lunch with a deaf classmate.

"Whether it's choosing no artificial ingredients and no artificial flavors, or choosing to be more imaginative, generous, kind or loving, there can never be too much good in our world," said Beth Fehrenbacher, senior brand manager for Hormel® Natural Choice® deli meats. "Through this spot, and in the continuation of this campaign, we seek to support the good people do in their communities, and the connections we can all make."

To do just that, the brand will incorporate a Good Feeds Us All national tour, designed to put a spotlight on individuals and organizations who have made it their mission to choose good. The tour will kick-off this summer at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf and includes a feature story with the nonprofit Be Strong and its We Dine Together program, a student-led movement aiming to provide a proactive and comprehensive solution to schools and communities by creating a more inclusive world. Dates and additional tour stops will be announced shortly.

The campaign, developed in collaboration with BBDO Minneapolis, includes 15- and 30-second spots airing on national television as well as select digital and social channels. Media planning and buying was done by PHD Worldwide.

For more information on Hormel® Natural Choice® products or to view the spot, visit www.makethenaturalchoice.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Columbus®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the tenth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ – focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com.

ABOUT BE STRONG

Be Strong is a national non-profit organization focused on preventing bullying, social isolation and suicide. Be Strong uses a comprehensive student-led approach to: encourage ALL students to reveal challenges they are facing, train and equip students to become more resilient, arm them with access to local services and organizations that can help, and unite them to change their families, schools, communities, states, and country. For more information, visit www.bestrong.global and www.wedinetogether.org.

Contact: Brian Olson

507-437-5345

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

https://www.hormel.com

