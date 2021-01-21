The Makers of KC Masterpiece® Announce $5K Donation to Buffalo and Kansas City Food Banks and Challenge Football Fans to Join In

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All's fair in love and football, and as Buffalo and Kansas City's teams rapidly approach the big game this Sunday, the competition is fiercer than ever before. In the spirit of healthy competition, a Buffalo radio station has nudged a handful of local supermarkets to remove KC Masterpiece® Sauces from their shelves until after gameday, leaving the perfect opening for KC Masterpiece to make the next move. Kill 'em with kindness!

"When we heard the hilarious news of our sauces being removed from store shelves in Buffalo, albeit temporarily, we saw a great opportunity to serve both communities while encouraging football fans to do the same," said Peddy Khatami, Director of Sales Planning for KC Masterpiece. "We're excited that our sauce is a strong symbol of its namesake city during the lead up to the big game, and even more excited to rally fans from both cities to join us in paying it forward."

In response, KC Masterpiece is taking the high road and tapping into Buffalo fans' well-documented penchant for doing good and going all-in to support their local communities to help uplift those who may need a bit of extra support this season. While KC Masterpiece may not be on shelves in the Buffalo area for now, the brand will make their presence known, donating a total of $5,000 and 5,000 bottles of KC Masterpiece to local food banks FeedMore WNY in Buffalo, and Harvesters—The Community Food Network in Kansas City, in the hopes that the team's local superfans will match this good-natured gesture and contribute as well.

"The Buffalo football community has shown over the years that even though we may be competitors on the field, we all believe in giving back to others in need no matter what city they live in," said Buffalo's Wing King, Drew Cerza. "I use KC Masterpiece in my award-winning wing recipe and while my football alliance this weekend is very clear, I still hope we can bridge the gap between two cities' supporters to do a bit of good."

Fans who wish to donate to the cause can visit the donation site to make a contribution to the donation page Supporting KC and Buffalo's local food banks, and follow the brand on Twitter for updates. The final proceeds raised will be split between food banks serving both Kansas City and Buffalo, and each food bank will also receive 2,500 bottles of KC Masterpiece Sauces.

About KC Masterpiece

KC Masterpiece® barbeque sauce was created in Kansas City -- where people love to barbecue. The makers of KC Masterpiece® sauces, marinades and seasonings strive to deliver an authentic taste that makes any dish an American classic. For more information, visit www.KCMasterpiece.com.

