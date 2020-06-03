The Makers of SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Introduce a Trio of New, Innovative Products to Help Satisfy your Protein Cravings

"We know consumers are looking for new ways to enjoy the peanut butter they love while still delivering on taste and product benefits," said Jennesa Kinscher, SKIPPY® brand manager. "We are thrilled to bring the first mainstream squeeze peanut butter and squeeze natural peanut butter spread to the category. It has already become a staple in our home for easy snacking, without the mess!"

SKIPPY® Squeeze Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter Spreads

Launching with two varieties: SKIPPY® Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter and SKIPPY® Squeeze Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, this 6-ounce squeeze pouch offers so much versatility! The pouch was specifically designed for portability and its ease to squeeze for the whole family. We recommend squeezing right on your favorite fruit or cracker for easy snacking moments – without the mess!

Made with SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter or SKIPPY® Natural Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY® Squeeze Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter Spreads include 7 grams of protein per serving and are the perfect companion for any snacking occasion, whether at home or on the go.

SKIPPY® No Sugar Added Peanut Butter Spreads

Available in creamy and chunky varieties, SKIPPY® No Sugar Added Peanut Butter Spreads are made with three simple ingredients – peanuts, palm oil and salt. SKIPPY® No Sugar Added Peanut Butter Spreads are available in 16 oz. jars.

SKIPPY® Added Protein Peanut Butter

Available in creamy and chunky varieties, SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Blended with Plant-Based Protein delivers 3 additional grams of plant-based protein per serving to your favorite peanut butter. These items have a total of 10 grams of plant-based protein per serving, all while ensuring that same roasted, peanut butter taste and smooth spreadability as traditional SKIPPY® peanut butter spreads.

Available in 14-ounce squat jars, SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Blended with Plant-Based Protein is the first mainstream peanut butter of its kind.

"In addition to these three new innovation products, we're equally as excited about their unique packaging," added Kinscher. "With SKIPPY® Squeeze and SKIPPY® Added Protein, we're providing consumers a cleaner and easier way to spread the SKIPPY® peanut butter and peanut butter spreads they love. The convenient, mess-free top of SKIPPY® Squeeze and the wide, squat jar of SKIPPY® Added Protein help us address the dreaded 'peanut butter knuckles'."

SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Blended with Plant-Based Protein is currently available at select retailers nationwide, with SKIPPY® Squeeze Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter Spreads and SKIPPY® No Sugar Added Peanut Butter Spreads hitting shelves and online customers in late June.

For more information about all SKIPPY® peanut butter products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.peanutbutter.com or follow the brand on social media at www.Facebook.com/Skippy, www.Instagram.com/SkippyBrand and www.Twitter.com/Skippy.

