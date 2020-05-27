The Makers of the HERDEZ® Guacamole Salsa Expand with Launch of "Salsa Cremosa" Line

"Fans of HERDEZ® salsa know we stand for simple, quality ingredients that represent the heart and soul of Mexican cooking, and our new Salsa Cremosa line is an extension of that belief," said Giselle Olson, associate brand manager at MegaMex Foods. "Each jar is filled with creamy, unmatched flavor that you and anyone around the table won't be able to resist."

Packed with bold flavor, HERDEZ® Salsa Cremosa can be used as a go-to ingredient to enhance favorite recipes or poured directly over a traditional dish to add creamy flavor just before serving. The new line features three unique varieties showcasing the broad spectrum of Mexican flavors:

HERDEZ® Salsas Cremosas join the existing family of HERDEZ® brand products, including salsas, HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE® products, dips and more. The new line is available in select grocery stores nationwide for MSRP $2.38-$3.49.

For more information on the HERDEZ® brand, including recipes, nutritional information, where to buy and more, please visit www.herdeztraditions.com, or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About HERDEZ®

The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand in Mexico and a growing staple in homes across the U.S. It is best known for its flagship product, HERDEZ® Salsa Casera, as well as additional favorites including HERDEZ® Salsa Verde and HERDEZ® Guacamole Salsa. The HERDEZ® brand is distributed by MegaMex Foods, a joint venture company between two giants in the food industry, Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) and Herdez del Fuerte, S.A. de CV.

About MegaMex Foods

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican foods companies in the world, is reimaging Mexican Flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country and is passionate about creating the flavors Mexican food lovers love. Leading the way with fresh ideas, MegaMex Foods is committed to the authentic ingredients and foods that bring families together with trusted brands found in homes across Mexico and America like HERDEZ®, America's No. 1 selling salsa verde and WHOLLY® guacamole, the No. 1 branded refrigerated guacamole in the United States, CHI-CHI'S®, LA VICTORIA®, EMBASA®, DON MIGUEL® and DONA MARIA®. Founded by Herdez Del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is inspired by a passion for authentic Mexican flavors and backed by over 200 years of commitment to the great flavors and exciting new ideas consumers and foodservice operators crave. MegaMex Foods is located in Orange, Calif., with offices in Texas and Mexico and has nine operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners, and over 4,100 employees.

