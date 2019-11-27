The Makers of the Hormel® Cure 81® Brand Donate Hams for Thanksgiving Meals to Help Others

"We are proud to donate these hams to Conscious Alliance to provide meals for those in need this Thanksgiving," said Megan Elliott, Hormel ® Cure 81 ® brand manager at Hormel Foods. "This donation complements our company's long-standing Hormel ® Cure 81 ® Hams for Hunger ® program and other hunger-relief efforts."

"Hunger impacts one in six kids in the United States and with the ongoing support of Hormel Foods, we are partnering to prevent kids from going to bed hungry," said Justin Levy, executive director at Conscious Alliance. "Hormel Foods has been an incredible partner to ensure children in underserved communities receive the nutrients that they need. Their contributions directly impact children and families in need throughout the year, but this particular donation of 900 hams is especially valuable and needed this winter."

In addition to this donation, the Hormel® Cure 81® Hams for Hunger® program was created in 1989 and involves a partnership between Hormel Foods and grocery retailers across the country. Throughout the years, more than $14 million dollars in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families. More than 55,000 hams (an estimated retail value of $1.1 million) were donated to those in need last year alone.

Founded in 2002, Conscious Alliance is a national nonprofit based in Boulder, Colorado, that brings healthy food into underserved communities, feeding kids and families who need it most. Their work empowers young people to get involved by mixing passion for music with opportunities to make a positive impact. Through "Art That Feeds" food drives at concerts and music festivals and large-scale donations from food brands, Conscious Alliance gathers and moves healthy food to communities across the U.S. with an emphasis on remote and rural areas, including Native American reservations. What began as a grassroots food drive at a local show in 2002 has grown into a national movement – providing more than 4 million meals to date.



For more information about the Hormel® Cure 81® brand, including recipes and its Hams for Hunger® program, visit www.hormel.com/brands/cure81.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

