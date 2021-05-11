The Makers of the Natural Choice® Brand Introduce Online Sensation Kristina Kuzmič as "The Lunch Whisperer"

"To know her is to love her. Kristina is everything you want in a spokesperson. More important, she is everything you want in a friend," said John Hernandez, senior brand manager for the Natural Choice ® brand. "Kristina can cook, but what really sets her apart is not what she does but who she is. She's that person who is unapologetically herself, and in so being, she liberates all of us to be ourselves."

Together, the Natural Choice® brand team and Kuzmič are offering a series of Lunch Whisperer endorsed recipes, mealtime strategies and solutions that help lunch makers reduce the chaos and anxiety surrounding the midday meal. The stress around the lunchtime meal was only intensified during the pandemic with both children and adults home for lunchtime instead of at school and work. Today with schools and offices reopening while many of their cafeterias remain closed, the need for easy, portable and safe lunches continues.

"I hear from my followers all the time that mealtime is one of their top stressors. I am excited to collaborate with the Natural Choice® brand team to give people creative ideas for making lunch prep easy so they can focus on what's really important - connecting with the ones they love," said Kuzmič. "Lunch can feel like a stressful interruption to your day, but it doesn't have to be. It's possible to make easy, delicious and nutritious meals that make lunch something you look forward to."

With no preservatives, no artificial ingredients (minimally processed, no artificial ingredients) and no added nitrates/nitrates (except for those naturally occurring in cultured celery and sea salt), Natural Choice® products make lunch easy and delicious. They are an ideal choice for those who need a quick lunchtime solution but want to feel good about what they feed their families.

The Natural Choice® brand offers premium deli-style lunch meats in a variety of flavors such as oven roasted turkey, honey deli ham and uncured hard salami. A new line of hardwood smoked lunch meats are made the way barbecue experts make them with premium, natural ingredients slow smoked over wood chips for more than four hours. Flavors include pecanwood ham with brown sugar, applewood turkey with garlic and herbs, pecanwood ham with sweet black pepper, and applewood ham.

When there's no time to cook, Natural Choice® wraps – including pepperoni pizza, ham and cheddar, and bacon club – are the perfect meal on the run. For a satiating snack, Natural Choice® stacks are a go-to, in lovable combos like uncured pepperoni and cheddar, and honey ham and cheddar; and Natural Choice® snacks featuring ham, chicken or turkey, paired with cheddar cheese and a dark-chocolate confection offer consumers another convenient option.

For more information about The Lunch Whisperer or to discover delicious recipes and other mealtime inspiration visit www.TheLunchWhisperer.com or www.NaturalChoice.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact: Media

507-434-6352

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation