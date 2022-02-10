The Makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Partner with New England Linebacker Dont'a Hightower to Spice Up Game Day Entertaining with Two Crave-Worthy Recipes

Hightower may be a three-time champion of football's most important annual event on the field, but he also boasts major game in the kitchen. Here are two recipes created by Hightower specifically for game day gatherings:

Dont'a Hightower's Big Game Recipes:

Lucky Seven Layer Dip: Form a layer of refried beans on the bottom of a serving dish. Combine sour cream with lime juice and taco seasoning, then add as the next layer. Spread a layer of your favorite salsa. Next, add the most important layer, WHOLLY ® GUACAMOLE Chunky Guacamole. Sprinkle shredded cheese over everything, then top with lettuce and tomatoes. Dip your favorite chip and enjoy!

Guacamole Toast Bites: After slicing a French baguette into rounds, toast at 350 degrees for seven minutes. Spread a generous amount of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Spicy Guacamole on each piece. Top with hot sauce or eat as is! And if you'd like to take your flavor to the next level, add pulled pork or brisket as a topper.

Game day chefs and avocado aficionados can view the full recipes by visiting https://www.eatwholly.com/recipes/.

"As the maker of America's top-selling refrigerated guacamole brand, we love offering new ways to incorporate fans' all-time favorite game day foods into tasty, convenient recipes," said Justice Davis, associate brand manager for WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products. "This year's curated inspirations from Dont'a will help amp up fans for their big game snack table and elevate entertainment with the nation's favorite dip."

For a chance to win one of 30 prize packs, including t-shirts, autographed mini footballs, coupons for free guacamole and other game day swag, be sure to follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Official giveaway rules can be viewed here. For more information about WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, visit https://www.eatwholly.com/.

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND

The WHOLLY® brand, leader in ready-to-eat avocado innovation, is home to WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole, and WHOLLY® AVOCADO. Known for food safety and quality, all WHOLLY® products are made with hand scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no preservatives added. High Pressure Technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado's delicious flavors and nutrients, while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA® , DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

