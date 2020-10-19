The Mane Choice Empowers Women to Vote by Partnering With "When We All Vote" A Nonprofit Launched by Michelle Obama

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mane Choice, leading brand dedicated to offering healthy haircare solutions and premium styling products, announces partnership with non-partisan, nonprofit organization, When We All Vote, to be a part of the solution in fundamentally increasing voter participation in the United States.

With less than two months to go until the November 2020 U.S. Presidential election, The Mane Choice is joining a group of brands across the U.S. in a massive voter registration campaign. Launching its campaign on National Voter Registration Day in partnership with When We All Vote, The Mane Choice has committed to using its platforms to encourage voter registrations and education. To register to vote visit The Mane Choice Voter Portal at www.WhenWeAllVote.org/TheManeChoice .

Since its inception, The Mane Choice has used its platform to help to create change and awareness. "In light of the civil unjust that has plagued our country, it is our time to be heard and continue the work of hundreds of brave and impassioned Black women and men who protested, marched, were arrested, and even died working toward voting equality," states Charlene Dance, Vice President of the MAV Beauty Brands Multicultural Group.

In partnership with When We All Vote, The Mane Choice will foster conversations on the responsibilities that we all have in shaping our country's future through the ballot box by doing the following:

Make it Easy to Register Yourself to Vote

- Ask all eligible Americans to register and participate in the initiative.

- Through extensive social media and digital outreach, in partnership with "When We All Vote", provide people an easy-to-use website to register or request a registration form online. ( www.WhenWeAllVote.com/TheManeChoice )

- Provide potential new registrants information that removes barriers to the registration and voting process.

- Spark conversation and promote activity around increased participation

This election year has marked a turning point in which consumers have higher expectations than ever for brands to take a stand on social issues. The Mane Choice stands with their customers, community and partners by asking everyone to make sure they are registered to vote and exercising their choice to be heard. It takes just a few minutes to complete the form to be registered to vote, and be sure to vote on November 3rd. For more information about The Mane Choice's Voter Registration Campaign visit www.WhenWeAllVote.org/TheManeChoice.

About The Mane Choice Hair Solution™:

The Mane Choice provides healthy hair growth and retention products that are infused with vitamins and essential nutrients such as Biotin, Vitamin A, B, C, D, & E. Founded by Registered Nurse, Courtney Adeleye, the products are built on a foundation of research and the "beauty, health, science" approach to achieving beautiful healthy hair at an affordable price. The collections can be found in U.S. nationwide in major retailers including Target, Walgreens, Sally Beauty and Walmart. Learn more at https://themanechoice.com/ or @TheManeChoice on social media.

About When We All Vote

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. Launched by Michelle Obama, the organization is committed to closing the race and age voting gap and empowering all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies, with the ultimate goal of changing the culture around voting.

Michelle Obama is joined in this effort by fellow Co-Chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.

In the leadup to the 2018 Midterm Elections, When We All Vote organized over 2,500 local voter registration events across the country, engaged 200 million Americans online about the significance of voting, and texted nearly four million voters the resources to register and get out to vote.

In 2020, When We All Vote is helping to lead in voter education, registration and volunteer engagement. In response to COVID-19, When We All Vote is leading the fight for fair and safe elections by supporting the expansion of access to vote-by-mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration so every American can make their voices heard on Election Day.

SOURCE The Mane Choice