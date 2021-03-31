The Man/Kind Project: LAPD Chief Of Police Will Make Unexpected Comment On Defunding The Police At April 3 Free Online Event
#DEFUNDTHEFEAR - ONLINE FREE EVENT THAT EXPLORES SYSTEMIC RACISM IN LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL MAKE NEWS AT DEFUNDTHEFEAR.COM
Mar 31, 2021, 15:02 ET
LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Defund the police or defund the fear? The blunt comments of Los Angeles Police Dept. Chief Michel Moore will chum the waters of the debate on systemic racism. Appearing with Chief more are retired and outspoken LAPD Sgt. Sheryl Dorsey and community activist Najee Ali – all coming together to take on the issue of systemic racism and its effects on law enforcement and minority communities. The premiere event will feature a controversial yet unifying rendition of "Lean On Me" sung by Freda Payne, Rapper Lil Joe, and the combined gospel voices of members of the Spirit of David and LAPD choirs.
Link to full song video:
(use password leanonme) https://vimeo.com/524199020
TEARS: Defunding The Fear will feature LAPD Chief MICHEL MOORE, civil rights activist and community organizer NAJEE ALI, retired LAPD sergeant, author, and commentator CHERYL DORSEY, and will hosted by actor/activist ANNE-MARIE JOHNSON.
The Man/Kind Project, Inc, a non-profit corporation whose mission is to fight racism and intolerance by uniting cultures through awareness, tolerance and empathy, will present the online event TEARS: The Event Against Racism and Stereotyping, premiering April 3, 2021. The Man/Kind Project will conduct a 'virtual dialogue' where community activists and law enforcement critics challenge the Los Angeles Police Department. The purpose is to explore the possibility of finding common ground in an unforgettably blunt and engaging showdown of ideologies that impact all of us. April 3 kicks off the first episode of TEARS 6-part series.
This free event will stream live on DEFUNDTHEFEAR.COM at 6 p.m., Pacific Time on April 3, 2021.
Media requests for interviews and more information can be made at
www.themankindproject.org/news-media/press or call: 213-369-1097
SOURCE The Man/Kind Project
Share this article