The Manufacturing & Technology Show 2021 Launches the First Full Manufacturing Ecosystem Hybrid Conference & Expo in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing & Technology Show—produced by Endeavor Business Media's IndustryWeek, EHS Today, and Machine Design— will showcase the full ecosystem of manufacturing excellence at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, OH from November 9-11, 2021.

The 2021 Manufacturing & Technology Show will be unlike any industry event before it.

M&T 2021 will combine IndustryWeek's Manufacturing & Technology Conference with EHS Today's Safety Leadership Conference and Machine Design's IDEA (Industrial Design, Engineering & Automation) Conference, building on decades of success from some of the most prominent brands in the industry. The result is the industry's first event to truly serve the total manufacturing industry—from effective executive management to efficiency-driven plant leadership, from cutting-edge engineering breakthroughs to world-class safety practices, from process to discrete industries—all in a cohesive conference and expo designed to provide actionable intelligence to fuel process improvement and market dominance.

"Core to the M&T Show concept is the preservation of the focus, deep vertical expertise and intimacy of each traditional segment within the greater M&T experience," says Travis Hessman, IndustryWeek's editor-in-chief and content director for the M&T Show. "This creates a platform for attendees to explore cross-industry insights that will help drive their common mission: To achieve excellence in everything they do, from design to delivery."

The three-day event will include extensive pre-conference workshops for each vertical, hands-on tours of local manufacturing plants and facilities and two days of premier conference sessions with industry expert speakers, all supported by a vibrant and comprehensive expo floor where attendees can experience the latest manufacturing products, solutions and technologies while they discover new vendors, win prizes, and network with their peers across the industry.

For information on exhibiting and sponsorships, please contact Sandy Norris or learn more online at www.mfgtechshow.com/2021

Registration will open early in 2021, for more information please go to our website www.mfgtechshow.com/2021

ABOUT ENDEAVOR BUSINESS MEDIA

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events, and marketing solutions. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the accounting, aviation, buildings & construction, commercial transportation, dental, design engineering, facilities maintenance, energy, fire & public safety, industrial, lasers, lighting, manufacturing, medical, oil & gas, public utilities, security, technology, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. The company has offices in Nashville, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Nashua, New Hampshire; Birmingham, Alabama; Sarasota, Florida; Skokie, Illinois; Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; Cleveland, Ohio; Santa Barbara, California; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Overland Park, Kansas. For more information, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com

