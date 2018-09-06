The Manufacturing Skill Standards Council and Amatrol Present 'Labor Day' Gift to the Nation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) and Amatrol, Inc. are pleased to announce the release today of their complete hands-on CPT+ Skill Boss Training and Certification program. Built upon MSSC's well-established Certified Production Technician (CPT), this new program is designed to increase the size, skills and productivity of the nation's front-line manufacturing workforce.

The centerpiece of this new program is a transformational training device, invented by Amatrol, that enables MSSC to offer hands-on training and assessment as an enhancement to its signature CPT training and certification system. "Skill Boss" is a computer-controlled machine that performs a wide variety of functions aligned with 55+ skills drawn from the MSSC's National Production Standards.

As shown in the Skill Boss Brochure, the "Skill Boss" device is portable, compact, and "classroom friendly," fitting comfortably on a standard 3' x 6' table. States Paul Perkins, President of Amatrol, "Colorful and multifaceted, Skill Boss will be more fun than a robot for many students and will encourage them to enter a career pathway in advanced manufacturing."

Adds Leo Reddy, Chair of MSSC, "Cost-effective, Skill Boss will enable many more schools who cannot afford a costly lab or tech center, to offer hands-on CPT training and testing. This includes most high schools, including those in rural and urban areas."

An industry-led nonprofit, MSSC is the leading provider of training and certification programs in the U.S. for front-line work in manufacturing and logistics. It delivers its services through a network of 2200 MSSC-trained instructors and 1400+ assessment centers, mostly at high schools and community colleges, in 49 states.

Amatrol, Inc. is the leading U.S. manufacturer of industrial education equipment and is a leading provider of world-class, computer simulation-based, interactive, multimedia eLearning. It has operations in all 50 states and in 45 countries abroad.

Press Contact: Catherine Feeney



cfeeney@msscusa.org or 703-739-9000 ext. 2222



www.msscusa.org

Related Files

Skill Boss Brochure.PDF

MSSC Gold Standard 7.2018.pdf

SOURCE MSSC

Related Links

http://www.msscusa.org

