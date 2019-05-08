PALO ALTO, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ossama Hassanein is an invited keynote speaker at the 6th International Electric Vehicles Expo (IEVE) in Jeju, South Korea, where he is presenting on May 8th some of the latest innovations in EV.

His presentation, titled " The March Toward Vehicle Electrification ", covers a range of topics about the state of the art in Electrical Vehicles and the latest innovations in batteries (including the SiNANOde® material technology developed by OneD Material).

Dr. Ossama Hassanein also shares his perspectives about the innovations of the last decade, the expected progress of the next decade and the impact of EV on Smart Cities.

Dr. Ossama Hassanein is the Chairman of the Rising Tide Fund , a venture capital fund headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. The IEVE event was instituted in 2013 by Korea's Ministry of Industry and Commerce & Ministry of Environment and has now grown to an international event attracting over 70,000 visitors, including academic researchers and 148 companies from 39 countries.

SiNANOde® is a registered mark of OneD Material LLC / © 2019 All Rights Reserved / See www.onedmaterial.com

SOURCE OneD Material

Related Links

https://www.onedmaterial.com

