The Marcus Graham Foundation Receives Inaugural Grant From The NBA Foundation

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marcus Graham Project (MGP) was named among seven organizations that were awarded grants from the NBA Foundation. The Marcus Graham Project will dedicate its grant towards improving and expanding training, mentorship, and professional development opportunities for talent of color across the media, advertising, and sports marketing industries.

"The advertising, media and marketing industry will not reflect the rich racial diversity found in the U.S. until the year 2079, at the current rate of hiring, retention, and promotion," said Larry Yarrell, Co-Founder of Marcus Graham Project. "Minority voices are often the drivers of culture, and we desperately need them in rooms where decisions are made. These funds will give us the opportunity to further invest in developing the next generation of leaders and we hope that the companies and organizations that have made commitments to advancing economic justice and equality for Black Americans will join us in expanding our efforts."

The grant will enable the Marcus Graham Project to improve and expand their iCR8™ programs, including the iCR8™ Boot Camp and iCR8™ Workshop. These programs are designed to provide diverse aspirants in the field of marketing and media, including advertising, public relations & social media with the exposure and experience necessary to solidify careers within the industry.

"The Cavs are extremely proud of the NBA Foundation's decision to make the Marcus Graham Project one of its inaugural grantees. This speaks volumes to the continued impact of MGP since our introduction and first sports marketing workshop during the 2014-15 NBA season. Since then, we've continued to use our platform to amplify MGP's mission and couldn't be more pleased to see these fruits of the relationship. We look forward to continuing to play our role in the development of creatives and thought leaders, not only in Northeast Ohio but with the NBA Foundation and other team markets," said Corey James, Cleveland Cavaliers Director of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement.

Since its creation in 2005, the Marcus Graham Project has impacted over 2,500 members and alumni internationally. With the grant from the NBA Foundation, MGP will have the tools to develop the careers of more than 1,500 additional aspiring marketing and media professionals.

"My first experience with the Marcus Graham Project came in the form of the Sports Marketing Workshop hosted in Cleveland with the Cavaliers," said Saxx Booker, an alumna of the Marcus Graham Project and Manager of Social Influence for the Washington Wizards. "I can honestly say the MGP iCR8 Programs (workshop and boot camp) have allowed me to gain experience and build a network that has opened doors and shaped the trajectory of my career."

This grant is the first of what will be a $5 million capacity-building campaign for the expansion of the Marcus Graham Project's programs across North America, as well as its social enterprise extension, Locomotus, which was announced in Forbes earlier this year.

About Marcus Graham Project

Founded nearly 15 years ago, the Marcus Graham Project (MGP) is a national organization focused on developing the next generation of diverse leaders in the advertising, media, and marketing industries through training, mentorship, and professional development opportunities to ensure the industry is more inclusive to better reflect the diverse world we live in.

