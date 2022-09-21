The Marena Group Opens New Office and Manufacturing Facility in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gwinnett County-based Marena Group has moved to a new combined office and manufacturing facility at Progress Circle in Lawrenceville. At a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Friday, September 16th, Marena CEO Dale Clendon hosted over 100 employees, as well as special guests Alex Hinton, International Trade Manager of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Kerry Barnett, International Trade Specialist in the U.S Department of Commerce International Trade Administration, and Chuck Warbington, City Manager for the City of Lawrenceville.

Marena is an example of Georgia's robust export industry, with a very significant proportion of its business going to one of 60+ countries across the world and represents Georgia's commitment to support business' growth globally from a local base. Clendon added: "This event recognizes our success in expanding our business both in the U.S. and overseas and serves as the foundation for our continued expansion."

"Everyone is familiar with Georgia's big brands like The Coca-Cola Company and UPS and their local impact on jobs, etc. But there are many other companies flying under the radar, like Marena, that are major contributors to the economic vitality of our state through participation in global trade, domestic manufacturing, and job creation," Barnett said.

Marena's move to a new space allows for expanded manufacturing capabilities to support the business's rapid growth. Earlier this year, the company launched its Marena Maternity™ product line for new and expectant mothers.

Marena is a global leader in the manufacturing of medical-grade compression and shapewear with more than 28 years of expertise in the industry. Product lines include post-surgical, activewear and maternity.

About The Marena Group

The Marena Group LLC is a U.S. medical device manufacturer with over 28 years of experience in the healthcare sector. Our products are sold across the United States and in 60 countries globally. Marena's mission is to help patients around the world recover comfortably and with confidence. Since 1994, Marena has been dedicated to advancing the effective use of medical-grade compression through research, innovation, design and manufacturing of garments for post-surgical recovery and long-term wellness benefits. Products are available through doctors, hospitals, clinics and international distributors. Additionally they can also be purchased on Marena.com, and Amazon.com.

Media Contact:

Holly Brochmann

936-552-1243

[email protected]

SOURCE Marena