Market Overview

The market for welan gum is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are increasing commercial applications in cement systems and growing demand for welan gum in enhanced oil recovery (EOR). On the flip side, increased usage of inexpensive alternatives of welan gum is going to act as a hindrance to the growth of the market studied.







- Potential growth of microbial exopolysaccharides in various applications is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

- North America dominated the global welan gum market across the globe with the largest consumption from the United States.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Construction Industry



- Welan gum is used in cement and concrete. When used as the water retention agent, it does not require the application of dispersants like other additives needed. It is widely used in self?compacting concrete, owing to its excellent rheological properties.

- After adding welan gum, the fluidity of cement will decrease rapidly. Therefore, it needs to be used together with a superplasticizer. When welan gum is added to a superplasticizer and agitated well, the particles of welan gum swell in the superplasticizer, leading to a stable suspension without much viscosity increase. Welan gum can prevent shaft lining collapse and make it easy to cut gravel when it is used as a fluid loss agent in oil well cement.

- Welan gum can improve the workability, plasticity, air content, sag resistance, suspension amount, and ability of anti-subsidence, as well as flow characteristics and anti-dehydration of cement. These characteristics of improvements remain unaffected with an increase in temperature. These improvements can be retained at elevated temperatures even higher than 93°C. Compared with other additives, welan gum with lower concentration can achieve a very good effect.

- Welan gum can also be used in other products, which include pigment suspensions, cement or concrete viscosifiers, and paint thickeners, in the construction industry.

- Countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, are receiving significant investments, both from public and private sources, which are increasing the development of the infrastructure sector and opening up newer avenues for welan gum demand.

- Such positive factors are likely to increase the demand for welan gum over the forecast period.



United States to Dominate the Market



- The residential and non-residential sectors witnessed growth rates of 2.58% and 4.69%, respectively, between 2017 and 2018. During the period between 2017 and 2018, the total value of the United States construction industry increased by 3.7%. (as shown in table)

- The growth in the US residential sector is slower than the growth in the non-residential sector. The growing population is expected to boost the demand for housing in the country. Furthermore, about 20 million households are projected to be constructed over the next decade. The US commercial construction sector is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the next few years.

- This growth in the construction sector in the country is likely to fuel the welan gum market growth.

- The food and beverage industry is an essential part of the US economy. E-commerce and delivery are also growing in popularity. With such high internet penetration and increasing demand for convenience, consumers are increasingly ordering groceries and other food products online.

- The aforementioned factors are likely to open up newer avenues for the welan gum demand in the country.



Competitive Landscape

The global welan gum market is fragmented. The major companies include DSM, CP Kelco US, Sidere Technology Inc, Sancai Industry Co. Ltd, Hebei Ebio Biotechnology Co. Ltd, etc.



