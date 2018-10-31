LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The Global infant formula & baby food market is primarily driven by the factors like rising number of working parents, parental concerns about meeting their child's nutritional benefits and increase in the spending power of the people. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period of 2018-2026



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global baby food and infant formula market is segmented on the basis of health benefits, product type, ingredients, packaging type and distribution channels.Market by health benefits cover areas like muscular growth, energy, immune system, blood enhancement, bones & teeth development, nervous system, brain & eye development, vascular system, and other benefits.



On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented into dried baby foods, milk formula, prepared baby food and other types.The ingredient segment of this market includes milk products, cereals, vegetables, non-vegetarian food and fruits.



By packaging type, the market is divided into flexible packaging, glass, rigid plastic, paper-based containers, metal and liquid cartons. Major distribution channels for this market are online retailing, supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, chemists and pharmacies and other channels.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global baby food and infant formula market is geographically segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.Presently, the North American region reigns this market, but the Middle East and Africa and the Asia-Pacific are expected to showcase a strong performance during the forecast period.



While the U.S is a major contributor in the North American region, the Middle Eastern region is expected to be driven by Saudi Arabia.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Companies like Baby Gourmet Foods Inc, Abbott Nutrition, Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation, Danone Sa, Beingmate Group Co Ltd, Gerber Products Company, Hipp, Hero Ag, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Nestle Sa, Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd, Perrigo Company Plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Plum, PBC (Plum Organics) and The Kraft Heinz Company are engaged in this market



