KEY FINDINGS

The global DNA sequencing market raised $ XX million in 2018. Driven by the rapid pace of research and development, the market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 17.46% over the forecast period of 2019-2027, generating $XX million by its end. DNA sequencing is a revolutionary technology which has undergone through a major transformation over the past decades. The customers from the scientific community are now using cutting-edge technologies which costs less than a decade before and requires shorter duration for accomplishing the target projects. The sequencing and imaging division constitute major share in the market, and further plays an essential role in generating huge revenue for the global market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global DNA sequencing market is segmented on the basis of products, technologies, applications and end-users.The product segment includes sequencing services, bioinformatics, sample kits and reagents, and sequencing instruments & consumables by product type and platform.



The technology segment of the market involves pyrosequencing, semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by synthesis, sequencing by ligation (SBL), single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT) and other technologies.The market finds its application in agriculture & animal research, diagnostics, biomarker discovery, drug discovery, personalized medicine and other forms of applications also.



The end-users of this market are biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research centers and government institutes & academia, clinics & hospitals and others.Research centers and academic & government institutes are the primary end users of DNA sequencing, products, services and technologies.



They aim to understand the fundamentals of molecular biology, proteomics, virology, genomics and other related fields of life science research.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Regional segmentation of the market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World markets.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a promising market for DNA Sequencing, driven by growth in the economies of countries like Japan, China and India.



The region has also witnessed a rise in lifestyle diseases, which is further fueling the market growth.On the other hand, the North American market is expected to dominate the global scene during the course of the projected years.



The region is witnessing a rise in the number of cancer cases, which is significantly contributing to the increase in the demand for this market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Prominent players in the DNA sequencing market are Wafergen Bio-Systems, Inc. (merged with Takara Bio), Pacific Biosciences, Appistry Inc., Asuragen, Inc., BGI, Cell Microsystems, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Spiral Genetics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ubiquity Genomics, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories and ZS Genetics, Inc.



