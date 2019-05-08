NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Global baby products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period to reach a revenue of $25.82 billion by 2027. The base year considered for the market study is 2018 & the forecasted period is between 2019 & 2027. The increase in the birth rates across the developing countries and rising awareness about child's hygiene are the two major factors boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The baby care market growth is fuelled by factors such as rise in financial status and spending power of the people and online retailing.The hazardous effects caused by products and huge costs associated with raw materials, product development and marketing are restraining the market to move ahead.



Natural and non-toxic baby products and preferable growth in emerging markets are opening up new doors for the baby care market.

The restraining factors for the global Baby products market are; falling birth rates, women empowerment, availability of low-cost alternatives, stringent regulations, high costs associated with raw materials, product development & marketing & the hazardous effects caused by the use of some of these products.In addition, another major challenge for the key international players in the baby products market is the competition from local players.



As the production cost for baby care products is high, the local players come up with low-priced & low-quality products, which do not require high production cost. This is used as a penetration strategy to create dominance in the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

In 2018, majority of market share was captured by Asia Pacific in the Global baby products market by geography. Asia Pacific contributed 30.45% of market share in 2018 & is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the market with a CAGR of 6.47% during forecast period 2019-2027. In Asia Pacific, the consumer spending in India & China is very high compared with other developing countries in Asia Pacific. Since the population is also high, there is an increase in consumer spending for baby products in the region. Vendors are trying to spread awareness among the consumers about baby hygiene by conducting programs & promotional activities such as No More Tears & So Much More by Johnson & Johnson Services for their flagship brand JOHNSON's Baby. P&G introduced #ItTakes2 for its flagship brand Pampers.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Key and well-established players in the market which are mentioned in the report are Beiersdorf AG, Dabur India Limited, Kopas Kozmetik, Hayat Kimya Sanayi, Johnson & Johnson, Marks & Spencer Group, Yuhan Corporation, Gerber Products Company, The Honest Company Inc., Avon Products Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Natura Cosmetics SA, Procter & Gamble, L'oreal SA, and Kimberly Clark Corporation.



