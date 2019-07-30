The Marquee Debuts As Newest Ascend Hotel Collection Member

Situated at 144 Elk Place in the heart of New Orleans' theater district, The Marquee offers guests convenient access to the best of The Big Easy in every direction. Guests can go west to grand-scale events at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome; east to catch live jazz in the French Quarter; north to take photos with the statues of Louis Armstrong Park; or south to sample some of the world's best Cajun-Creole cuisine in the Central Business District.

Top features of The Marquee include:

More than 90 spacious, one, two-and three-bedroom suites, each outfitted with premium bedding, state-of-the art kitchen with exquisite counters, wood-tone flooring, modern furnishings, and a Fender guitar to bring the musical experience of New Orleans to life.

to life. Opulent public spaces, featuring stylish décor that reflects the vibrant neighborhood and rich traditions of theatre in New Orleans , and an outdoor entertainment area.

, and an outdoor entertainment area. Augmented reality design elements. Using the Bluegreen Vacations mobile app, guests may point their phones or tablets at elements throughout the guestroom and lobby to animate characters and stories of New Orleans .

. Rooftop terrace and dipping pool with impressive views of the Crescent City skyline and Mississippi River.

skyline and Mississippi River. Fitness center.

Interactive art on all floors.

Sales center featuring a 60-foot floor to ceiling LED wall.

Convenient access to many must-see New Orleans destinations, including Tulane University , the New Orleans Museum of Art, and The Shops at Jax Brewery.

The 17-story upscale hotel joins the nearby Bluegreen Vacations Club La Pension, also an Ascend Hotel Collection member, and complements Choice's longstanding relationship with Florida-based Bluegreen Vacations Corporation.

As part of an alliance established between the companies in 2013, members of the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program and Bluegreen's Traveler Plus program may seamlessly exchange reward points between the two programs. Choice Privileges members have access to 7,000 Choice Hotels properties around the globe and 38 Bluegreen resort properties that are part of the Ascend Hotel Collection, including The Marquee. Bluegreen's Traveler Plus members have access to 69 Bluegreen Resorts and more than 260 Ascend hotels.

Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com. Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights, airline miles, and more while staying at any of Choice's participating branded hotels.

###

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® global portfolio of unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 260 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 217,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of March 31, 2019. The Bluegreen Resorts Collection, designed to deliver a seamless process for vacationers, features beautiful and unique resorts grouped by theme that range from beachside getaways, to theme park adventures, immersion in the great outdoors, historic and cultural exploration. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

