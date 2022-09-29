The Marquis Who's Who Maker's List Pays Homage to Advocates, Activists and Philanthropists

The Maker's List also commemorates professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and monkeypox virus (MPXV)

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the individuals selected for the third quarter 2022 Maker's List, celebrating Advocates, Activists and Philanthropists. The Maker's Lists are curated by a selection committee and compiled by MWW Maker's List administrator Lisa Diamond with an aim to recognize both established and emerging leaders in their respective fields.

"In the third installment of this year's Maker's List, we are proud to honor humanitarians, activists and front-line workers, who commit their lives to quell the devastating effects of health-related crises, develop solutions to complex social and environmental issues, and provide aid to struggling populations," said Lisa Diamond, administrator of the Maker's List. "The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly affected the world community and inspired us to recognize the collective efforts of those who battle the virus daily." Diamond continued, "Marquis Who's Who remains dedicated to supporting health care professionals, political advocates and conservationists whose work inspires heightened awareness of today's most poignant issues, including COVID-19 and monkeypox (MPXV)."

The Advocates, Activists and Philanthropists list includes:

Andy Sabin : Sabin is an environmentalist and humanitarian who established the Andrew Sabin Family Foundation in 2008. The foundation, which develops more than 200 grants annually, focuses on preserving amphibian and reptile species and their habitats, and funding cancer research for the MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In addition to being the founder of the South Fork Natural History Museum in Bridgehampton, New York , Sabin served on the environmental law advisory boards at Columbia Law School and the UC Los Angeles School of Law. In light of his philanthropic efforts in nature conservation, he is the namesake of two frog species (Centrolene sabini and Aphantophryne sabini), one pigmy chameleon (Rhampholean sabini) and one dwarf lemur (Cheirogaleus andysabini).

The full Advocates, Activists and Philanthropists list is below:

Amal Clooney

Andy Sabin

Anita Hill

Aryani Ong

Ayana Elizabeth Johnson , PhD

, PhD Bill Gates

Chuck Feeney

Colin Kaepernick

David Hogg

Diana Aceti

Eric Holder

Erin Brockovich

Geena Rocero

Gloria Allred

Greta Thunberg

Gunhild Stordalen

Helena Gualinga

Hunter Schafer

J. Nadine Gracia , MD, MSCE

, MD, MSCE Jane Aronson , DO

, DO Jane Goodall

Jean Shafiroff

John Fetterman

Jon Stewart

Kate Williams

Leah Thomas ("Green Girl Leah")

("Green Girl Leah") Leonardo DiCaprio

Liz Cheney

Louis Newman

MacKenzie Scott

Malala Yousafzai

Marcy Syms

Marie Yovanovitch

Marielena Hincapié

Maya Wiley

Michael Bloomberg

Michael J. Nyenhuis

Nalleli Cobo

Nancy Northup

Nesa Amamoo

Paul Tudor Jones II

Quannah Chasinghorse

Rob Moir

Robin Wall Kimmerer

Roman Silberfeld

Sung Poblete

Sylvia Earle

Teresa Cheng

Tom B.K. Goldtooth

Winona LaDuke

Marquis Who's Who has also announced the release of its supplemental Maker's List: The Front Line: First Responders, Educators and Innovators Amid COVID-19 and Monkeypox (MPXV). The list celebrates front-line workers in health care, education and technology during the COVID-19 pandemic and monkeypox virus (MPXV).

The Front Line list includes:

Alondra Nelson , MD : Nelson is among the nation's foremost innovators in the sciences, technology, social inequality and race relations. Holding the roles of Harold F. Linder chair in the School of Social Science at the Institute for Advanced Study and visiting lecturer with the rank of professor at Princeton University , she is also the deputy director for science and society in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, where she is responsible for the research, development and prevention of monkeypox (MPXV). An award-winning author, Nelson wrote, "The Social Life of DNA: Race, Reparations and Reconciliation after the Genome" in 2016, a finalist for the Hurston-Wright Foundation Award for Best Nonfiction. She was named a 2022 Tech Titan by Washingtonian Magazine.

The full Front Line list is below:

Ala Stanford

Alondra Nelson , MD

, MD Amy Runge

Ashish Jha

Avani Singh

Basira Popul

Becky Pringle

Bradley Bigson , MSN, APRN-FNP

, MSN, APRN-FNP Crystal Barksdale , PhD, and Jane Pearson , PhD

, PhD, and , PhD Dafydd Owen

Diana Brainard

Dimie Ogoina

Ee Tay

Eileen R. Faulds , PhD

, PhD Elena V. Rios , MD, MSPH, MACP

, MD, MSPH, MACP Emmanuel Cosmos Msoka

Felisa Ford

Gail McGovern

Garrett Chan , PhD

, PhD Jeanette Ives Erickson, RN , DNP

, DNP Jeremy McElroy

Jessie Woolley-Wilson

Jill Biden

Justin Arnone

Kristie Alvey , APRN

, APRN Kurt Russell

Laura Kavanagh

Laura Reichhardt

Leslie Gevedon , MS, RN

, MS, RN Li Wenliang

Lidia Virgil

Lizzy Mulcahy

Mansi Patel

Michael Jewett , David Baker and David Veesle

, and David Veesle Miguel Cardona

Paul LeBlanc

Rachael Bedard

Robert Langer

Rodney Alexander Robinson

Sandra Lindsay

Shilpashree A.S.

Sister Astridah Banda

Tarik Khan , MSN, RN, FNP-BC

, MSN, RN, FNP-BC Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Zijian Chen , MD

