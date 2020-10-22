The Marsha P. Johnson Institute Launches Dare to Vote Campaign and Pens Open Message to the Black Transgender Community

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What: The Marsha P. Johnson Institute , in partnership with HeadCount , is launching an informational campaign to support Black transgender people who wish to exercise their right to vote. The campaign will provide resources to help the community stay informed about 2020 party platforms as it relates to LGBTQ+ issues, help navigate challenges of voting as a trans person, such as what to do if their name does not match their ID and how to register and vote if they are experiencing homelessness. In its open message , the Institute offers words of empowerment to the Black transgender community and highlights issues it is focused on during the 2020 election.

Who: The Marsha P. Johnson Institute will host a webinar called, "Black and Trans at the Polls" before election day.

When: Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Register Here - http://bit.ly/mpji-batp

About: The Marsha P. Johnson Institute (MPJI) protects and defends the human rights of black transgender people. We do this by organizing, advocating, creating an intentional community to heal, developing transformative leadership, and promoting our collective power. We were founded both as a response to the murders of black trans women and women of color and how that is connected to our exclusion from social justice issues, namely racial, gender, and reproductive justice, as well as gun violence. MPJI is a fiscally sponsored project of Social Good Fund, a California nonprofit corporation and registered 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit our website at https://marshap.org/ .

