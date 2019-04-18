The Marvin Companies Welcome New Board Members

Castillo brings a wealth of business experience to the Marvin board, having previously served as CEO of Logistics Planning Services (LPS), which was named one of America's fastest growing companies seven years in a row. Castillo led the strategic sale of LPS to GlobalTranz in 2017 and now serves on the Board of Advisors for the Fuqua's Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Duke University while also sharing her time with numerous non-profit organizations.

Becker is the president and CEO of APi Group, Inc., one of the largest specialty contractors in North America. During Becker's tenure, APi Group has acquired more than 60 independently managed life safety, energy, specialty construction and infrastructure companies and has grown to more than $3.8 billion in annual sales. Becker also serves on the Children's Hospitals Foundation board along with the Liberty Diversified Industries and Advisory Board of Directors for the Engineering School at Michigan Technical University.

"Kirsten and Russ are ideal additions to The Marvin Companies board of directors," said Susan Marvin, chair of the board. "Both bring diverse business experience and a passion for innovation, and we are fortunate to add their talents to the board."

Marvin is a fourth-generation family-owned and -operated business, headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, with more than 5,500 employees across 15 cities in North America. The Marvin portfolio of products for builders, architects and homeowners is designed to provide exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are also exported internationally. Visit Marvin.com to learn more.

