The Maryknoll Sisters are Providing Education to Children in Need this Giving Tuesday

Education is the most powerful weapon in which you can use to change the world. Yet, 124 million school aged children worldwide are not in school due to poverty, hunger, or sickness. For over 100 years, the Maryknoll Sisters have been providing education to those in need, in places such as:

Cambodia

Sister Mary Little, M.M. runs a preschool in Chake Angre for the most vulnerable of poor children.

Tanzania

Sister Jareen Aquino, M.M. is a mentor at Emusoi Centre, which provides basic education to Maasai girls, who are usually married off at a young age.

East Timor

Sister Julia Shideler, M.M. teaches high school, she has helped many students graduate and go to college through a scholarship program.

When you donate today, you can help the Maryknoll Sisters make God's love visible.

Because of your generosity the Maryknoll Sisters are able to help those who need it most around the world. We are deeply grateful to have you as our partner in mission, together we are saving lives.

Follow our Sisters Giving Tuesday social media campaign TODAY on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #GivingTuesdayMKS. Please share our posts with your followers.

Maryknoll Sisters give witness to God's love and devote our lives in service overseas. As nurses, doctors, teachers, theologians, social workers, environmentalists and more, we serve the needs of the people – the poor, the ailing and the marginalized – where we are missioned. To learn more about our organization, please visit www.maryknollsisters.org.

