NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass flow controller market to grow at CAGR of 6.21% from 2019 to 2024

The mass flow controller market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 1.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.21%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by growing demand for mass flow controllers in semiconductors industry, surging demand for intelligent flow meters in the chemicals and water & wastewater industries, and increasing demand for mass flow controllers in fuel cells for renewable energy applications. Growing opportunities in pharmaceutical and medical equipment and increasing demand for mass flow controllers for space applications provide lucrative opportunities for players in the mass flow controller market.



Fluid & gas processing and control application to hold largest size of mass flow controller market during the forecast period

Fluid & gas processing and control application accounted for the largest share of the mass flow controller market in 2018.Mass flow controllers play an essential role in the fluid & gas processing and control application to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases.



A mass flow controller is designed and calibrated to control a specific type of liquid or gas at a particular range of flow rates.It is used to pass media at certain pressure rates to efficiently complete the mainstream production process.



Monitoring and controlling pressure rates of media is the most critical factor in the fluid & gas processing and control application.

"Low flow rate mass flow controller to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Low flow rate mass flow controllers are used in industries, namely, semiconductors, chemicals, and food & beverages, for various critical applications in which high precision and stability are essential.For example, in laboratory research processes of the chemicals industry, various sub-processes such as testing, and heat treatment need low flow rate mass flow controllers.



Also, in the semiconductor chip manufacturing for the doping process, it is essential to control the flow of deposition media at a very low flow rate. Owing to the growth of the market for low flow rate mass flow controllers, many companies are investing in its development.



Semiconductors industry to hold significantly large share of mass flow controller market by 2024

Mass flow controllers are used for various critical applications, such as wafer cleaning, thin film deposition, PCB treatment, chemical vapor deposition, and gas and spray coating, in the semiconductors industry.A few processes require mass flow controllers capable of accurately measuring and controlling low flow rates.



For example, in the precision coating application, gas and liquid flow control is adjusted according to the requirement of coating thickness. Mass flow controllers used in the semiconductors industry are highly efficient and effective as these controllers manage the overall flow of media/materials that are used to manufacture various elements, such as wafers and chips, in the semiconductors industry.



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The mass flow controller market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC is expected to dominate the market due to factors such as increasing population, emerging economies, and rising adoption of mass flow controllers across different end-use industries, such as semiconductors, oil & gas, medical, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.



Increasing investments in the semiconductors industry and rising demand for efficient devices for measurement and control, and industrial automation are among the major factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Most of the key players operating in the mass flow controller market have their production capacity in APAC as the production cost in this region is lower than that of in other regions.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 20%, Managers - 60%, and Directors - 20%

• By Region: North America - 10%, Europe - 20%, APAC - 60%, and RoW - 10%



Major players profiled in this report are as follows:

• Bronkhorst High-Tech (Netherlands)

• Brooks Instrument (US)

• Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany)

• MKS Instruments (US)

• Sierra Instruments (US)

• Horiba (Japan)

• Sensirion (Switzerland)

• Alicat Scientific (US)

• Teledyne Hastings Instruments (US)



Research Coverage

In this report, the mass flow controller market has been segmented on the basis of material type, media type, connectivity technology, flow rate, application, end-use industry, and region.Based on material type, the market has been segmented into stainless steel, exotic alloys, and others (bronze and brass).



The mass flow controller market based on media type has been segmented into gas, liquid, and others (e.g., vapor). The mass flow controller market based on connectivity technology has been segmented into Analog, PROFIBUS, RS-485, ProfiNet, Foundation Fieldbus, EtherCAT, EtherNet IP, Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP/IP, DeviceNet. The mass flow controller market based on flow rate has been segmented into low, medium, and high flow rates. The mass flow controller market based on application has been segmented into catalyst research, gas chromatography, spray & coating processes, fluid & gas processing and control, fuel cell, solar cell, and heat treating. The market for end-use industry has been segmented into chemicals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment and metals & mining. The study also forecasts the size of the market in 4 main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the mass flow controller market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall market size and subsegments that include material type, media type, connectivity technology, flow rate, application, end-use industry, and region.

2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the mass flow controller market.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, as well as growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions carried out by major market players.



