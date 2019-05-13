The masterbatch market is projected to register a CAGR of 5%

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4933552/?utm_source=PRN

The masterbatch market size is projected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2018 to USD 14.0 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for packaging products and wide use for coloring plastics in the end-use industries are driving the masterbatch market. As the overall masterbatch market is highly unorganized, small players in the market offer low-quality products, which is restraining the market growth



The packaging application segment is expected to lead the masterbatch market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By application, the packaging segment is expected to lead the masterbatch market during the forecast period.This is due to the need for packaging in food & beverage, personal care, medical, household, electrical & electronics, building & construction, automotive, and other industries.



The emerging economies are developing the infrastructure by using masterbatch in building & construction applications.

The color type segment is expected to lead the masterbatch market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By type, the color segment is expected to lead the masterbatch market during the forecast period.The dominance of color is projected to grow owing to its increasing use in various applications such as packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, agriculture, and textile, among others.



The growth of the color masterbatch market is primarily triggered by the rising demand from the packaging segment.



APAC is projected to lead the masterbatch market, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.

APAC is expected to lead the masterbatch market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a huge population and the increasing demand for packaging products in the region. The presence of large and small-sized masterbatch manufacturers in this region also drives the market.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

Primary interviews have been conducted with a number of industry experts to obtain information related to the masterbatch market. The breakdown of primary interviews has been depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 67%, Tier 2: 22%, and Tier 3: 11%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 11%, Directors - 16%, and Others - 73%

• By Region: APAC - 45%, Americas – 22%, Middle East & Africa- 21%, and Europe- 12%



Key companies supplying masterbatch are:

• Clariant AG (Switzerland)

• Ampacet Corporation (US)

• A.Schulman, Inc. (US)

• Polyone Corporation (US)

• Cabot Corporation (US)

• Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece)

• Plastiblends India Ltd (India)

• Hubron International (UK)

• Tosaf Group (Israel)

• Penn Color, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the masterbatch market on the basis of type, polymer, application, and region.It provides estimations for the overall value of the masterbatch market and its subsegments across various regions.

A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions associated with the market for masterbatch.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the masterbatch market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on masterbatch offered by top players in the global masterbatch market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on emerging technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the masterbatch market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the market across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global masterbatch market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the masterbatch market



