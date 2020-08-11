The Mayfair and Edwardian Group select Hudini's recently launched IPTV solution, eliminating set-top box dependency

"The Hudini IPTV solution is the easiest and most affordable in the market. Because Hudini does not require set-top-boxes to deliver content digitally, converting existing in-room TVs to IPTVs is quick. Coupled with our cast-to-TV solution, hotels can now provide a seamless television experience," said Prince Thampi, CEO of Hudini.

The first group of hotels to go live with the Hudini IPTV will be the prestigious Edwardian group in London including its flagship Mayfair Hotel. In addition the upcoming Londoner Hotel is expanding the Hudini-based digital transformation currently underway at Edwardian Hotels, London.

"We are pleased to be the first group of hotels to provide the Hudini IPTV in our guest rooms. For us the Hudini IPTV not only provides cost savings through the elimination of set-top boxes but also makes managing the TV assets in our properties much easier," commented Iype Abraham, Commercial Development Director of Edwardian Hotels London.

About Hudini

Hudini is the market leading digital enablement platform that leverages its proprietary middleware with over 100 integrations bringing together a property's existing technology assets into the platform for data collaboration and sharing. The software connects the three stages of a guests' journey - pre-stay, during and post-stay with the three core areas of operation - front, middle and back offices - by delivering valuable data, user driven insights, services and value creation throughout the entire client lifecycle and value chain. Hudini's cloud-hosted applications are simple to deploy.

Hudini is a SaaS platform which is multi-tenant by design, highly scalable and secure. Hudini delivers a wide range of services as well as multi-lingual content via the cloud. Its native middleware applications and API's quickly and easily connect with most of the leading hospitality technology offerings commonly used in the hotel industry. Hudini redefines the guest experience by giving digital access to services and products on mobile, smart device, and in-room TV for a low-touch, contactless engagement with the hotel.

Please contact: [email protected] or visit www.hudini.io for more information

