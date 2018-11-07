The .ME Registry Celebrates 10 Years With the Launch of IDNs

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the first decade of .ME domain name launch, the .ME Registry, operator of .ME domain name extension is pleased to announce the launch of a diverse range of internationalized domain names (IDNs), beginning November 12, 2018, 09:00 UTC.

"Personal appeal and worldwide availability from day one is what made .ME domains so popular," said .ME Registry CEO Predrag Lesic. "We feel that November 12th is a very important day for us because with the launch of .ME IDNs, people around the world will be able to register .ME domain names using their own national alphabets. It does not get more personal (or global) than this!"

With this implementation, .ME will support the following languages and scripts: Arabic, Belarusian, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Chinese (traditional and simplified), Croatian, Danish, Finnish, French, German, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Montenegrin (Latin and Cyrillic), Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Serbian (Latin and Cyrillic), Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, and Ukrainian.

IDNs may be registered for 1-10 year terms on a First Come First Served (FCFS) basis with .ME accredited registrars or their resellers starting from November 12, 2018, 09:00 UTC. To access the complete list of .ME accredited registrars, please visit https://domain.me/accredited-registrars/#become-a-registrar.

For more information on .ME domain services, please visit http://www.Domain.ME.

About IDNs:

Internationalized domain names are domain names that include characters used in the local representation of languages that are not written with the twenty-six letters of the basic Latin alphabet "a-z". An IDN can contain Latin letters with diacritical marks, as required by many European languages, or may consist of characters from non-Latin scripts such as Arabic or Chinese.

About the .ME Registry:

.ME Registry (the d.b.a. of doMEn, d.o.o.) was chosen by the government of Montenegro to operate the new .ME domain name extension..ME Registry partners include ME-net, GoDaddy and Afilias Limited. Me-Net is located in Montenegro and its principals have been leaders in the ICT sector in Montenegro, including the privatization of its largest ISP. GoDaddy is located in the USA and is the world's largest domain name registrar and the largest paid hostname provider in the world, according to Netcraft Ltd. Afilias is headquartered in Philadelphia and is a leading registry services provider, supporting more than 13 million domains worldwide.

Contact:

Carey Cifranic, Geben Communication

carey@gebencommunication.com

Related Links

.ME Registry Website

SOURCE .ME Registry