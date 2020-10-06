The Meadows Windsong Trust Scholarship

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows School, with the generous support and funding of the Windsong Trust, is pleased to announce an extraordinary scholarship opportunity: the Windsong Trust Scholarship.

A total of 5 Windsong Scholarships will be awarded to kindergarten students to attend The Meadows School for the 2021-2022 school year with the opportunity for the scholarship to be renewed each year through the twelfth grade. These scholarships are available for students who demonstrate the skills necessary to succeed in an academically challenging, college preparatory environment, but whose families cannot afford the cost of private school.

"Especially in light of the current pandemic impacting schools around the country, we are more excited than ever to be able to offer outstanding educational opportunities to students across our community regardless of their ability to pay," says Head of School, Jeremy Gregersen, who has personally reached out to each Windsong family to offer assistance for books and computers to ensure these students have every opportunity in the classroom.

This extra assistance, coupled with a breadth of extracurricular programs to keep the students engaged, has helped the Windsong students thrive at The Meadows and strengthened the connection between the school and the broader community.

Established in 2011, The Windsong Program has fundamentally shaped the future of The Meadows School by enhancing the community with cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic diversity, increasing underrepresented groups by 5% in each grade from kindergarten through 7th grade. According to the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS), the national average of students of color is 33% in independent day schools across the country for these grades. As a result of the Windsong scholarship and other financial aid programs at The Meadows, the percentage of students of color at The Meadows is 37%, outpacing peer schools nationally.

To apply for the Windsong Scholarship, students must be 5 years old before September 1, 2021, be enthusiastic about learning, and mature enough to handle a full day kindergarten schedule. For a full list of student and family criteria and to submit an online application, visit themeadowsschool.org/windsong. Applications are due Friday, October 30, 2020.

Once awarded, each scholarship is guaranteed to continue through twelfth grade as long as the student recipient performs at an acceptable level (both academically and behaviorally) and the family continues to demonstrate financial need.

The Meadows School is the top independent school in Nevada. With over 850 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, Meadows students consistently attain top scores on standardized tests and enroll in the nation's finest colleges. That, coupled with a top-flight athletics and arts program, the Meadows provides students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society.

