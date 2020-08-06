The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) Announces Roll Out of its Data Quality Initiative to Vistex, Inc. Customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) today announced that it has partnered with Vistex to help them successfully enhance Vistex Inc's Music Maestro software package to enable Music Maestro users to participate in The MLC's Data Quality Initiative (DQI).

The MLC's Data Quality Initiative (DQI) provides a streamlined way for music publishers, administrators and ex-US collective management organizations (CMOs) to compare their musical works' data with The MLC's data and receive reports highlighting the discrepancies between the two sets of data so they can easily identify and correct those discrepancies.

"Vistex's Music Maestro product is used by copyright owners all over the world," noted Richard Thompson, The MLC's CIO. "We wanted to ensure that Vistex's clients were able to participate in the Data Quality Initiative so that they could see where their works were not being correctly registered with The MLC and take the necessary corrective action."

More information on the Data Quality Initiative can be found at: https://bit.ly/38Dm6RY

"We were delighted to have an opportunity to work with The MLC as it prepares to launch one of the most important copyright administration services in modern times," stated Amos Biegun, Global Head of Rights & Royalties for Vistex. "Our team lead by Stephen Carlisle worked with several key customers to test the new functionality we have added to our platform. Those customers were able to export and then compare their data with The MLC's data, and the results of these tests were very encouraging."

"Ensuring the accuracy of the musical works data in our portal is a top priority for The MLC, and our team is committed to making this process as efficient and effective as possible for our stakeholders," stated Kris Ahrend, CEO of The MLC. "We're pleased to be working with Vistex on the Data Quality Initiative and appreciate both their participation and support."

About The Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC)

The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) was designated by the U.S. Register of Copyrights in July 2019 pursuant to the Music Modernization Act of 2018. The MLC is responsible for administering the new blanket compulsory license for the use of musical works by digital music services. Starting in January 2021, mechanical royalties from streaming in the U.S. will be processed and paid out by The MLC at no cost to songwriters or music publishers.

The MLC is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of songwriters and representatives of music publishers. For more background on The MLC and its Board and Committee members, go to www.TheMLC.com.

About Vistex

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses.

