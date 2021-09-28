The Medical College of Wisconsin Selects Design Team to Advance Plans for New MCW Cancer Research Building

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) has selected CannonDesign as the design partner for the previously announced MCW Cancer Research Building. The comprehensive proposal comprises design talents from an experienced group of firms with a breadth of technical expertise, ensures participation and inclusion of a diverse and local workforce, and demonstrates tremendous promise for accelerating research and community impact.

"A top priority for the Medical College of Wisconsin is to accelerate discoveries that will help to eradicate the cancer burden in Wisconsin," said Joseph E. Kerschner, MD, provost and executive vice president of the Medical College of Wisconsin, and the Julia A. Uihlein, MA, Dean of the MCW School of Medicine. "Scientific advancements and biomedical breakthroughs are helping to improve health for all. Through our rigorous selection process, CannonDesign demonstrated a shared vision to design a research environment that will stimulate new scientific collaborations and further support our scientists as they develop innovative cancer therapies and treatments."

Wisconsin ranks above the national average for rates of cancer incidence and mortality[1] and has persisting disparities, both in geographic areas and among racial and ethnic minority populations. The Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center is a research leader in the state, providing a vast offering of clinical trials for the community. The new MCW Cancer Research Building, when completed, will be Milwaukee's only cancer-dedicated research facility, and will support MCW scientists and physicians to advance research that addresses the unique cancer burden of Southeastern Wisconsin and beyond – ultimately improving clinical outcomes for all patients.

CannonDesign possesses critical experience and knowledge of the local community through its previous design work at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, including the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center at the Froedtert Hospital campus. Its award-winning team of planners, advisors, architects, and specialized laboratory designers has worked with numerous top-tier cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute; and is consistently focused on creating spaces for health organizations that fuel discovery, innovation, medical breakthroughs, hyper-collaboration and team science.

The design phase for the new MCW Cancer Research Building will commence this fall and continue into 2022.

[1] CDC United States Cancer Statistics: Data Visualizations; https://gis.cdc.gov/Cancer/USCS/#/AtAGlance/

