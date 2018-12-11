LONDON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The rising presence of online sales to help market grow during the forecast period. The rising popularity of medical commodes with the growing prevalence of orthopedic conditions and the rising aging population leads vendors to innovate and expand their product lines to sustain market competition. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the medical commodes market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5647262







Market Overview

Rising population of aged people

Osteoporosis is a common orthopedic condition in the elderly. Medical commodes help aged people with severe mobility problems as they find it difficult to walk to the toilet and use regular commode.

High cost of medical commodes

The cost of medical commodes is high compared with general toilet seats because of which many users are unable to purchase these products.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the medical commodes market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Carex Health Brands and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising presence of online sales and the rising population of aged people, will provide considerable growth opportunities to medical commodes manufactures. Carex Health Brands, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Roma Medical, and Invacare are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be concentrated. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Most of the established medical commodes supplier are concentrating on selling their products through online platforms, which can upsurge their products' visibility.'



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5647262



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

