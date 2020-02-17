The Medical Textiles Market is expected to grow by USD 2.99 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Medical Textiles Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global medical textiles market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.99 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global medical textiles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for non-woven medical textiles.

In addition, growing demand for nanofibers in the medical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global medical textiles market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global medical textiles market is segmented as below:

ApplicationSurgical Healthcare and hygiene products ExtracorporealProductWoven medical textiles Non-woven medical textiles Knitted textiles



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global medical textiles market growth

This study identifies growing demand for nanofibers in the medical industry as the prime reasons driving the global medical textiles market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global medical textiles market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global medical textiles market, including some of the vendors such as Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Freudenberg Group, Getinge AB, KARL OTTO BRAUN GmbH & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Schouw & Co. and TWE GmbH & Co. KG .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





