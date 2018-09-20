The Medici Group Launches Experience Design Service to Bring The Medici Effect to Life at Corporate Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medici Group®, the Diversity Drives Innovation firm, today announces Medici LIVESM, a new experience design service that brings the ideas of The Medici Effect to life at corporate events. Launched by customer demand, Medici LIVE has already delivered exceptional content and programming for executive leadership meetings and diversity and inclusion (D&I) conferences in the U.S. and Europe.

"Our clients asked for it, and we have delivered with Medici LIVE," said Frans Johansson, CEO of The Medici Group. "Designing interactive events that create powerful intersections, constantly surprise, and inspire change is a natural application of the body of knowledge, content and tools The Medici Group has developed for workshop and consulting clients over the last decade."

While The Medici Group can design content and programming for any event, the firm's expertise falls into two areas—innovation and diversity—both strategic priorities on top CEO agendas today. With Medici LIVE, The Medici Group delivers incisive and inspiring content that focuses on growth and business performance, while also equipping audiences with skills and tools to share with and mobilize their teams.

Medici LIVE infuses a design philosophy grounded in diversity, surprise and action with the signature on-stage style of Johansson, whose dynamic delivery, fast pace and use of bold visuals and riveting soundtracks have captivated audiences worldwide.

Medici LIVE design advantages include:

Creative insight and input from Johansson, whose thought leadership on innovation, leadership and diversity and inclusion have influenced companies such as Disney, Novartis, and ESPN as well as inspired billion dollar developments.

Over a decade in designing and facilitating immersive experiences, including workshops and strategy sessions, as part of the firm's consulting projects.

An extensive network of individuals cutting across industries, countries, disciplines, and generations, from which the firm can source diverse voices for the stage.

The Medici Effect (Harvard Business School Press, 2004), by Johansson, is an innovation classic that examines the power of innovation at the intersection of diverse fields, industries, disciplines and cultures. Available in 20 languages, The Medici Effect has become the go-to book on diversity driving innovation.

Resources & Links

Medici LIVE website

A client's perspective on their diversity and inclusion event, designed by The Medici Group

Meet Frans Johansson next week in Germany and Austria for the launch of the German translation of The Medici Effect

About The Medici Group

The Medici Group enables organizations to activate diversity to innovate and drive growth. The firm has worked with 30 percent of the Fortune 500. Visit: http://themedicigroup.com.

The Medici Group, The Medici Group logo, and Medici LIVE are trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks of The Medici Group, LLC.

Contact:

Jasmine Khan

201978@email4pr.com

646-503-2760

SOURCE The Medici Group