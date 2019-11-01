The Mellino Law Firm LLC Chosen by Best Lawyers Organization for Recognition in 2020 List of "Best Law Firms"

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mellino Law Firm LLC is a "Best Law Firms" award recipient, selected as one of the top practices in the United States by the U.S. News & World Report — Best Lawyers program.

The Best Lawyers awards recognize the top legal practices in the nation, and rank the honorees within their regions and areas of practice. The Mellino Law Firm LLC was recognized as a "Tier 2"-level award-winning firm in the category of Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, specifically in the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area. In addition to being awarded, a "Best Law Firms" designation gives legal practices the opportunity to be included in a Best Lawyers publication. The annual Best Lawyers publications list each award winner for that year, and are available to the public to use as a reference guide.

Best Lawyers bases their award decisions on the opinions of other attorneys and firms that have been recognized by the organization, as well as on the feedback of references provided by the firms that are being considered. Each potential honoree is scored based on their client service, knowledge, and experience, and then are ranked according to their scores.

Attorney Christoper Mellino, firm partner of The Mellino Law Firm LLC, was included on the Best Lawyers list for 2020, in recognition of his career accomplishments. The recent designation was Attorney Mellino's twelfth year as a Best Lawyers honoree!

The Mellino Law Firm LLC is a Cleveland-based personal injury law firm with an additional location in Rocky River, OH. The attorneys of The Mellino Law Firm LLC represent plaintiffs in general personal injury lawsuits, as well as in cases of medical malpractice and wrongful death. For more information on their practice or to speak with their lawyers for free, visit their website at christophermellino.com.

