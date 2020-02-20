The MEMS Microphone Market was valued at USD 1.354 billion in 2019Â and is expected to reach USD 2.702Â billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The MEMS Microphone Market was valued at USD 1.354 billion in 2019Â and is expected to reach USD 2.702Â billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period 2020Â - 2025. The application of MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology to microphones has led to the development of small microphones with very high performance. MEMS microphones offer high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), low power consumption, good sensitivity, and are available in very small packages that are fully compatible with surface mount assembly processes. MEMS microphones exhibit almost no change in performance after reflow soldering and have exceptional temperature characteristics.



- The adoption of the MEMS microphone has been noticed highest in the smartphones. Due to the increasing smartphone penetration across the globe, the adoption of MEMS microphone has gained a substantial boost.

- The expanding adoption of Voice-enabled smart assistants has boosted the adoption rate of MEMS microphone. With the numerous benefits that the MEMS microphone has over the conventional microphones, the voice assistance solutions are more likely to adopt MEMS microphone as the solution for voice recognition capabilities.

- There is a lack of skilled labor in the market due to the recent popularity gained by the MEMS microphones. The labor needs to be trained to assist in case of any failures.



Scope of the Report

A microphone converts sound into an electrical signal. Microphones have wide applications in hearing aids, automotive, telephones, concert halls, public events, radio, and television broadcasting. Different microphones such as dynamic microphones, condenser microphones, and piezoelectric microphones are currently in use. MEMS microphones are also called silicon microphones.



Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics is Expected to Experience Largest Market Growth.



- Despite the proliferation of electronics devices that integrate voice, music, and video, the quality of sound produced by these handheld electronics has not lived up to consumer expectations.

- MEMS microphones enable dramatic advancements in sound quality in multiple-microphone applications. This impacts consumer expectations hugely due to the better performance achieved. The MEMS microphone arrays, facilitated by the small form factor, superior sensitivity matching, and frequency response provides huge benefits to the small form factor of the smartphone.

- MEMS microphone when setup in smartphones enables the implementation of active noise and echo canceling, as well as beam-forming, a sound-processing technology that helps isolate a sound and its location. These features are invaluable with the increasing use of cell phones and other devices in noisy and uncontrollable environments.



North America is Expected to Experience a Significant Market Share During the Forecast Period.



- With the already large existing market of Consumer Electronics in the United States region, the MEMS Microphone is going to expect a large number of adoption rates due to the vast smartphone penetration rates in the region.

- As the smartphone market is one of the most intense adopters of the MEMS Microphone technology, the adoption rate of the technology will be boosted substantially. The United States is home to one of the largest smartphone manufacturer, Apple, which has been adopting the technology os MEMS Microphone is the various iPhone models.

- The United States is one of the largest adopters of the Head-Mounted Displays. The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality have the largest base of customers in the region. With the increasing implementations of MEMS Microphones in the Head-Mounted Displays to enhance the user experience.



Competitive Landscape

The MEMS Microphones Market consists of several major players existing in the market. It is being viewed as a lucrative investment due to the huge amount of popularity gained amongst the consumer electronics industry. Large organizations are investing heavily as well as the new players are entering the market. The market is moving towards fragmentation due to a large number of new entrants. The existing players are spending increasingly on the R&D to achieve product innovations.



- July 2019 - Vesper has announced their first piezoelectric digital MEMS microphone for audio applications in voice recognition. Vesper's latest product, the VM3000, is a low-noise digital MEMS microphone that features a PDM output which enables multiplexing of two different microphones on the same data line.

- February 2018 - Infineon, a semiconductor manufacturer known for their microcontrollers, communication ICs, and power electronics, recently announced the IM69D120. This MEMS-plus-ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) 5-pin device comes in a unique package that measures only 4 Ã— 3 Ã— 1.2 mm. This makes it a compact product which can be beneficial to the end-user industries adopting the technology.



