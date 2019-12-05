The Mensch On A Bench Ditches His Bench For Epic Adventure

Like many Jewish grandfathers before him, Moshe is using his voice to bring joy, laughter, and some education to the world around him. The all-new Talking Mensch teaches over 20 popular Jewish words and phrases in Yiddish. But don't ask him to teach you any bad words…because he spreads only kindness and humor!

It has been a busy year for the Mensch on a Bench and the adventure is heating up with Hanukkah right around the corner. Mensch's adventures have taken him from NBC's Today Show studio and ABC's The View, to two of The White House Hanukkah parties with President Barack Obama. From the basketball court to the baseball field, he's traveled the world! He's attended the World Baseball Classic in South Korea (kicking back in Cody Decker's passenger seat), relaxed on Jimmy Kimmel's producer's couch, and has gotten claustrophobic in the locker room of the Minnesota Vikings. Talk about an epic adventure!

Along the way, Moshe has enlisted his award-winning mishpacha in his mission of joy. Whether Ask Papa is bestowing his "8 Ball" wisdom or Ask Bubbe is telling it like it is in her loving way, The Mensch on a Bench collection has something for everyone during this season's Festival of Lights. Additionally, Moshe is spreading cheer through his partnerships with MLB and NBA teams in celebration of their Jewish Heritage Nights. In 2018, the Mensch on a Bench joined Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, and then in 2019, he joined the New York Mets and Brooklyn Cyclones to celebrate. This December, The Mensch on a Bench is excited to partner with National Basketball's Orlando Magic as they celebrate Hanukkah 2019.

"I designed this year's Talking Mensch on a Bench as a fun, educational way for Jewish and interfaith families to learn some extremely well-known Jewish words and phrases in Yiddish - one of those words being mensch, which means a good and honorable person," said creator, Neal Hoffman. "As Moshe, our life-size mensch, and I embark on our adventure to travel the country this season, I look forward to spreading joy to each and every person we encounter. To me, we need more good and honorable people in the world. One smile is worth a thousand lights."

Finding additional ways to spread smiles and joy, the brand also features the Mitzvah Moose, and Moshe stars in the incredibly popular holiday app, Elf Yourself® by Office Depot and OfficeMax. It's the fifth year in a row whereby consumers can choose between three Hanukkah-themed dances to dance in as a group with friends and family members or as a solo mensch!

The 2019 Mensch on a Bench collection includes:

About The Mensch on a Bench

Created by Neal Hoffman in 2013, The Mensch on a Bench tells the wonderful story of Moshe the Mensch, who watched over the menorah during the great miracle of Hanukkah. The award-winning brand debuted on Shark Tank in 2014 and has since become the best-selling Jewish toy brand. Over 250,000 Jewish and interfaith families have brought home The Mensch on a Bench, along with members of their mishpacha: Ask Bubbe, Hannah the Hanukkah Hero, Dreidel Dog, Ask Papa, and Mitzvah Moose. The brand introduces children to Hanukkah traditions, and it encourages children to do the right thing by being a mensch - a good and honorable person. Some of the accolades bestowed upon Mr. Hoffman and the brand include attendance at White House Hanukkah parties, winner of Cincinnati's 2016 "40 Under 40" award, being named International Mensch of the Year by the Mensch Foundation in 2014, a feature in Team Israel's Heading Home documentary, as well as a partnership with the MLB and NBA. For additional information, please visit www.TheMenschOnABench.com. To become a part of their fun-loving community, check them out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

