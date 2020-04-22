The menstrual cups market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to reach US$ 169.35 million by 2027 from US$ 102.73 million in 2019

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The growth of the menstrual cups market is primarily attributed to increasing popularity of menstrual cups and growing cases of infections due to use of sanitary pads and tampons in Asia Pacific.Factors such as disadvantages of menstrual cups are likely to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.



However, rising disposable income and shift toward using reusable products are among the factors that are expected to offer growth opportunities for the menstrual cups market in Asia Pacific in the coming years.



Menstrual cup is a hygiene product used during menstruation.It is a best alternative for tampons and sanitary pads, and it prevents staining on clothes.



Menstrual cups are made of various materials, such as silicone, rubber, and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The cups are worn internally to collect menstrual fluid rather than absorbing it.



Menstruation is a part of women's life; however, talking about it is difficult for some women.Recently, with government initiatives and support, talking about menstruation has become much easier, and thus new products are being launched in the market.



Tampon, menstrual pad, and liners are the most commonly used products, and the market players are also cutting down their prices to increase their sales.WHO/Asia Pacific has been working with the Member States to understand the magnitude of the problem and support the development of policies to tackle the inequality surrounding menstrual hygiene management (MHM).



Such organizations are eradicating the stigma surrounding menstruation by encouraging conversations on it.Also, initiatives by government and non-government organizations have led to an increase in awareness of menstrual cups.



For instance, the Alappuzha municipality, India, distributed free menstrual cups as an initiative to find an alternative to the waste management problem. The municipality distributed 3,000 menstrual cups to adopt the environment-friendly approach during menstruation. Thus, owing to the benefits provided by menstrual cups, along with initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations, are likely to increase the popularity of menstrual cups.

Menstrual cups are becoming more popular due to the growing preference for reusable products.The menstrual cups are inexpensive, reusable, and safe and are unlikely to leak like other products such as menstrual pads and tampons.



Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are promoting the adoption of menstrual cups. Therefore, the demand for menstrual cups is expected to increase during the forecast period.



In 2019, the reusable menstrual cups segment accounted for the largest share in the menstrual cups market in Asia Pacific.Reusable menstrual cups are a comfortable alternative and more economical than disposable menstrual products.



Even the government has abolished tax on the female hygiene products, though tampons and menstrual cups were listed as luxury products. New government rules and regulations have recently made a few changes to make it available to low-income and middle-income women in Asia Pacific.

In 2019, the medium size segment held significant share of the menstrual cup market, by size.This segment is anticipated to continue to hold a considerable portion of the market by 2027 owing to the benefits offered by the medium-sized cups.



The segment is likely to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

A few significant secondary sources for menstrual cups included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



