The Mercantile Celebrates 1st Anniversary With 24-Hour Sale, 50+ Giveaways & the Waffle House Food Truck

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating one year in business as Rock Hill's favorite gift store, The Mercantile announced a party to celebrate on Black Friday.

"It has been an incredible first year in business during which The Mercantile has come into its own as Rock Hill's premier gift store," stated Brittany Kelly, owner of The Mercantile. "What a better way to celebrate our One Year Anniversary than with a 24-hour sale, 50+ giveaways, and by bringing the Waffle House Food Truck back."

Last year, during the grand opening, The Mercantile drew 1,500 visitors. To celebrate a year of successes, the store will open at 12:00 a.m. on Black Friday, 11/29/2019, to launch the One Year Anniversary party and sales. Shoppers will have the opportunity to participate in hourly giveaways of The Mercantile's best-selling merchandise and participate in giveaways every hour in the store.

Based out of Atlanta, the Waffle House Food Truck is the only food truck of its kind. The Mercantile will have Waffle House Food Truck tickets available for purchase all day. The Waffle House Food Truck will offer a limited menu of All-Star Specials, Hashbrown bar, and a Waffle bar from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

Door prizes will start at 6:00 p.m. and include samples as well as a free ticket to the Waffle House Food Truck; the first 50 guests who come into The Mercantile at 6:00 p.m. will receive a free door prize.

The Mercantile is excited to be the anchor of the Warehouses on White and the restoration of the area surrounding Knowledge Park. The brick and mortar retail centerpiece, and corporate office is located between Dust Off Brewery and Knowledge Perk. The store is located at 130 West White Street, Unit B, Rock Hill, SC, 29730, occupying a 4,500 square-foot cotton warehouse, built in 1884.

