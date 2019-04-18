NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growing number of industrial associations will lead the mercury analyzer market to register the market growth in the forthcoming years. Collaborations among various organizations are helping them in leveraging each other's unique selling points while increasing their market share and establishing their presence in the global mercury analyzer market. Rising industrial associations will allow the development of innovative products and services, thus, driving the demand for mercury analyzers during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the mercury analyzer market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increased government involvement in controlling and monitoring environmental pollution

One of the growth drivers of the global mercury analyzer market is the increased government involvement in controlling and monitoring environmental pollution. With strict regulations being enforced, a growing number of environmental agencies and industries have begun adopting mercury analyzers to monitor pollution in the environment, thus benefitting the market.

Stringent regulatory control

One of the challenges in the growth of the global mercury analyzer market is the stringent regulatory control. The procedures involved in procuring required analyzers as per regulatory bodies can be cost-intensive in nature and affect the operational capability of end-users in the market by limiting their sales.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the mercury analyzer market during 019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors are focusing on offering products with improved features and of specific manufacturing standards to create their mark in the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



