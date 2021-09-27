The Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD Series Returns To Cinemas On October 9 With Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov" Followed By The Historic Met Premiere Of Terence Blanchard's "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" On October 23

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events is proud to partner with the Metropolitan Opera to bring The Met: Live in HD, the Met's award-winning series of high-definition live cinema transmissions, to movie theaters nationwide for its 15th season. The season begins on October 9, 2021, with Boris Godunov, the 138th transmission of the series. The season continues with Fire Shut Up in My Bones (October 23, 2021), Eurydice (December 4, 2021), Cinderella (January 1, 2022), Rigoletto (January 29, 2022), Ariadne auf Naxos (March 12, 2022), Don Carlos (March 26, 2022), Turandot (May 7, 2022), Lucia di Lammermoor (May 21, 2022), and Hamlet (June 4, 2022). Encores of each performance will take place on the Wednesday following the live broadcast. A holiday encore of The Magic Flute will also screen on December 11.

Tickets for the 2021–22 Live in HD season are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

The Met: Live in HD 2021–22 Schedule

Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov—Revival

Live in HD: October 9, 2021, at 12:55PM ET

Bass René Pape reprises his tremendous portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia, kicking off the 2021–22 Live in HD season. Conductor Sebastian Weigle leads Mussorgsky's masterwork, a pillar of the Russian repertoire, in its original 1869 version. Stephen Wadsworth's affecting production poignantly captures the hope and suffering of the Russian people, as well as the title ruler himself.

Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones—Met Premiere

Libretto by Kasi Lemmons

Live in HD: October 23, 2021, at 12:55PM ET

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award–winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard's adaptation of Charles M. Blow's moving memoir. The first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage and featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man's journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. James Robinson and Camille A. Brown—two of the creators of the recent production of the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess—co-direct this new staging. Baritone Will Liverman, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie.

Matthew Aucoin's Eurydice—Met Premiere

Libretto by Sarah Ruhl

Live in HD: December 4, 2021, at 12:55PM ET

The ancient Greek myth of Orpheus, who attempts to harness the power of music to rescue his beloved Eurydice from the underworld, has inspired composers since opera's earliest days. American composer Matthew Aucoin now carries that tradition into the 21st century with a captivating new take on the story. With a libretto by MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipient Sarah Ruhl, adapted from her acclaimed 2003 play, the opera reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice's point of view. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, leading Aucoin's evocative music and an immersive new staging by Mary Zimmerman. Soprano Erin Morley sings the title role, opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński as his otherworldly alter ego.

Massenet's Cinderella—New abridged English-language version

English translation by Kelley Rourke

Live in HD: January 1, 2022, at 12:55PM ET

Laurent Pelly's storybook staging of Massenet's Cendrillon is presented with an all-new English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as its rags-to-riches princess. Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads a delightful cast, which includes mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo as Cinderella's Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians.

Verdi's Rigoletto—New Production

Live in HD: January 29, 2022, at 12:55PM ET

Tony Award­–winning director Bartlett Sher creates a bold new take on Verdi's timeless tragedy, resetting the opera's action in 1920s Europe, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber. Baritone Quinn Kelsey, a commanding artist at the height of his powers, brings his searing portrayal of the title role to the Met for the first time, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua, with Maestro Daniele Rustioni on the podium.

Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos—Revival

Live in HD: March 12, 2022, at 12:55 PM ET

Soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss's enchanting masterpiece. The outstanding cast also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the Composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta and tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne's lover, the god Bacchus. Marek Janowski conducts.

Verdi's Don Carlos—Met Premiere

Live in HD: March 26, 2022, at 12PM ET

For the first time in company history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi's epic opera of doomed love among royalty, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads a starry cast, including tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, soprano Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth de Valois, and mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča as Eboli. Bass-baritones Eric Owens and John Relyea are Philippe II and the Grand Inquisitor, and baritone Étienne Dupuis rounds out the principal cast as Rodrigue. Verdi's masterpiece receives a monumental new staging by David McVicar that marks his 11th Met production, placing him among the most prolific and popular directors in recent Met memory.

Puccini's Turandot—Revival

Live in HD: May 7, 2022, at 12:55PM ET

Soprano Anna Netrebko makes her long-awaited Met role debut as Puccini's icy princess—live in cinemas on May 7. Tenor Yonghoon Lee is the bold prince determined to win Turandot's love, alongside soprano Ermonela Jaho as the devoted servant Liù and legendary bass Ferruccio Furlanetto as the blind king Timur. Marco Armiliato conducts Puccini's stirring opera, which takes the stage in the company's dazzling, ever-popular production by Franco Zeffirelli.

Donizetti's Lucia Di Lammermoor—New Production

Live in HD: May 21, 2022, at 12:55PM ET

Soprano Nadine Sierra takes on one of the repertory's most formidable and storied roles, the haunted heroine of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, in an electrifying new staging by Australian theater and film director Simon Stone, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Tenor Javier Camarena adds to the bel canto fireworks as Lucia's beloved, Edgardo, with baritone Artur Ruciński as her overbearing brother, Enrico, and bass Matthew Rose as her tutor, Raimondo.

Brett Dean's Hamlet—Met Premiere

Libretto by Matthew Jocelyn

Live in HD: June 4, 2022, at 12:55PM ET

When Australian composer Brett Dean's Hamlet had its world premiere at the Glyndebourne Festival in 2017, The Guardian declared, "New opera doesn't often get to sound this good … Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn't always be picked up, but Dean's Hamlet rises to the challenge." On June 4, this riveting contemporary masterpiece appears live in cinemas, with Neil Armfield, who directed the work's premiere, bringing his acclaimed staging to the Met. Many of the original cast members have followed, including tenor Allan Clayton in the title role. Nicholas Carter makes his Met debut conducting a remarkable ensemble, which also features soprano Brenda Rae as Ophelia, mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Gertrude, baritone Rod Gilfry as Claudius, and legendary bass John Tomlinson as the ghost of Hamlet's father.

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, the Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD Broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builder®.

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

www.fathomevents.com

