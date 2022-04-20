The Mexican Avocado Industry's Commitment to Sustainability
Apr 20, 2022, 16:39 ET
MISSION, Kan., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The avocado industry in Mexico, led by the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico, its registered packers and growers, and the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association, is committed to responsible farming and sustainable practices that protect and conserve both the land and environment, all while ensuring the quality of Mexican avocados. Visit avocadoinstitute.org for news, facts and education on the avocado industry in Mexico.
