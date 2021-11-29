The MFA Companies Acts as Exclusive Advisor to Modus Outcomes in its Sale to THREAD

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies® is pleased to announce that Modus Outcomes was recently acquired by THREAD, a leading technology and service provider enabling decentralized clinical trials.

MFA's affiliate, MFA Capital Advisors, was the exclusive financial advisor providing consulting and advisory services to Modus, and the transaction was facilitated by MFA Securities (also an affiliate of MFA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Modus Outcomes is a research consultancy providing services to measure the benefit and clinical values of medical products using clinical outcome assessments (COAs). THREAD is a decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform committed to revolutionizing clinical research by enabling pharma and CRO customers to conduct decentralized studies from a single technology platform.

Modus Outcomes' Chief Scientific Officer and Founding Partner Stefan Cano said: "In an industry where accuracy and diligence are so highly regarded, we knew we needed an advisor that could meet the highest of expectations, and that's who we found in MFA. Their sensitivity, patience and expertise were critical to the success of our acquisition. We couldn't have asked for a better team to guide us through this journey."

"There was significant complexity associated with Modus's transaction – particularly given the international nature of the business," said Laura Moruzzi, Partner at MFA Capital Advisors. "But when we found THREAD, it felt like a perfect match. We're grateful to have played a role in bringing these two companies together and look forward to watching them work in lockstep to drive the evolution of clinical trials in the modern world."

