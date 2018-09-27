The MFA Companies® Announces Promotion of Two New Partners to Growing Consulting Business

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies®, a national business consulting and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of its two newest partners, Julie Desrosiers and Sara Petrie.

The promotions strengthen MFA's commitment to growth, innovation and customer service, as both Desrosiers and Petrie bring their radical, collaborative and strategic contributions to a new level within the Firm.

"Julie and Sara are intensely committed to designing and executing on a future that others consider simply unimaginable," said Carl Famiglietti, Managing Partner at The MFA Companies. "Their vision and relentless desire to achieve make them the perfect individuals to drive forth MFA's transformative mission to change our customers' lives."

Learn more about MFA's newest partners:

Julie Desrosiers

Having served as MFA's Chief Marketing Officer for the last eight years, Julie Desrosiers boasts extensive marketing, business development and leadership experience and is responsible for both the strategic planning and execution required to drive firm growth and achieve market leadership for MFA. With a keen ability to understand changing market dynamics and translate them into actionable strategies, Julie has been instrumental in bringing The MFA Companies nearer to its envisioned future. Julie is a member of MFA's Leadership Team and is also an active participant within the Firm's mentoring program, designed to foster development and growth of employees across the business.

Prior to joining MFA in 2007, Julie spent the majority of her career in a product marketing capacity working for such firms as Schneider Electric, Autodesk and BIS Strategic Decisions.

Sara Petrie

As a member of MFA's Business Strategies team, Sara Petrie brings a customer-focused, integrative approach to identifying and aligning marketplace needs with MFA's unique sources of value. Collaborating directly with MFA's customers, Sara's partnerships are designed to enhance customers' corporate growth strategies by addressing their specific business challenges and objectives through analysis & financial consultation, organizational restructuring, tax planning, and ongoing advisory.

Prior to joining MFA in 2016, Sara was a practice lead at Signature Consultants, a relationship-based IT consulting and managed solutions firm.

About The MFA Companies®

The MFA Companies is a national business consulting and financial advisory firm serving high-growth, entrepreneurial organizations and individuals. We offer distinct and impactful solutions that separate conventionally-run businesses from forward-looking, strategic enterprises. Our Firm has deep roots in the financial services industry and employs more than 180 business and financial professionals. Our primary focus is supporting and growing the financial vitality of our customers and their businesses. Visit www.themfacompanies.com to learn more.

