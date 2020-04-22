The Miami Distilling Company Announces Production of Mass Quantities of Hand Sanitizer to Meet Local and National Demand

MIAMI, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Distilling Company, best known as the producer of ultra-premium Toast™ vodka, announced today that they have begun producing and shipping hand sanitizer to meet the growing local and national demand in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company's state-of-the-art distilling facility in Miami produces vodka, award-winning rum and now alcohol for hand sanitizer. Once the sanitizer is brewed, it is bottled and packaged at a local FDA approved manufacturing facility and shipped to various parts of the country.

The Miami Distilling Company's parent company, Toast Distillers Inc., has responded to intense demand for sanitizer from all sectors on a local and national level. "While not straying from our core business strategies, Toast Distillers has expanded production efforts to utilize the full capacity of our distilling facility in response to the current needs of our country. Having been on the frontlines of this disaster in my home country of Haiti, I have seen firsthand what it takes to address national needs in the time of emergency," said Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, founder and president of Toast Distillers.

Increased production efforts will continue for the foreseeable future, as demand for hand sanitizer continues to grow.

About The Miami Distilling Company

The Miami Distilling Company is a subsidiary of Toast Distillers, Inc. and is South Florida's leader in the production of distilled spirits. The portfolio includes brands such as Toast Vodka™, Voka Vodka™, Amazing Brands and TMDC™ Spirits.



About Toast Distillers, Inc.

Toast Distillers, Inc ("Toast") is a Miami-based spirits conglomerate, known best for it's ultra-premium vodka, Toast™. The company includes The Miami Distilling Company, where the company produces all of it products. Toast Distillers specializes in developing brands internally as well as facilitating the branding and distribution needs of other specialty spirits companies. The company's products include a full range of ultra-premium to mid-line and well-line spirits products for vodka, rum, gin, tequila and whiskey.



